Motilal Oswal Financial Services Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 338.96% YOY

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Q4 Results Live : Motilal Oswal Financial Services declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 60.2% & the profit increased by 338.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 25.28% and the profit increased by 9.57%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 31.11% q-o-q & increased by 46.44% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 20.46% q-o-q & increased by 66.5% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹49.07 for Q4 which increased by 331.21% Y-o-Y.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services has delivered 18.13% return in the last 1 week, 165.83% return in last 6 months and 98.55% YTD return.
Currently the Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a market cap of ₹36711.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2485 & ₹582.7 respectively.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1717.59
|1371.03
|+25.28%
|1072.17
|+60.2%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|398.28
|303.78
|+31.11%
|271.98
|+46.44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|23.94
|24.03
|-0.37%
|12.75
|+87.76%
|Total Operating Expense
|933.71
|720.29
|+29.63%
|601.37
|+55.26%
|Operating Income
|783.88
|650.74
|+20.46%
|470.8
|+66.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|929.71
|808.62
|+14.97%
|247.49
|+275.66%
|Net Income
|723.05
|659.88
|+9.57%
|164.72
|+338.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|49.07
|44.45
|+10.4%
|11.38
|+331.21%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹723.05Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1717.59Cr
