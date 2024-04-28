Motilal Oswal Financial Services Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 338.96% YOY

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 60.2% YoY & profit increased by 338.96% YoY

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Q4 Results Live : Motilal Oswal Financial Services declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 60.2% & the profit increased by 338.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 25.28% and the profit increased by 9.57%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 31.11% q-o-q & increased by 46.44% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 20.46% q-o-q & increased by 66.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹49.07 for Q4 which increased by 331.21% Y-o-Y.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has delivered 18.13% return in the last 1 week, 165.83% return in last 6 months and 98.55% YTD return.

Currently the Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a market cap of ₹36711.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2485 & ₹582.7 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1717.59 1371.03 +25.28% 1072.17 +60.2% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 398.28 303.78 +31.11% 271.98 +46.44% Depreciation/ Amortization 23.94 24.03 -0.37% 12.75 +87.76% Total Operating Expense 933.71 720.29 +29.63% 601.37 +55.26% Operating Income 783.88 650.74 +20.46% 470.8 +66.5% Net Income Before Taxes 929.71 808.62 +14.97% 247.49 +275.66% Net Income 723.05 659.88 +9.57% 164.72 +338.96% Diluted Normalized EPS 49.07 44.45 +10.4% 11.38 +331.21%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹723.05Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1717.59Cr

