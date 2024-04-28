Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Motilal Oswal Financial Services Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 338.96% YOY

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 338.96% YOY

Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 60.2% YoY & profit increased by 338.96% YoY

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Q4 Results Live

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Q4 Results Live : Motilal Oswal Financial Services declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 60.2% & the profit increased by 338.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 25.28% and the profit increased by 9.57%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 31.11% q-o-q & increased by 46.44% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 20.46% q-o-q & increased by 66.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 49.07 for Q4 which increased by 331.21% Y-o-Y.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has delivered 18.13% return in the last 1 week, 165.83% return in last 6 months and 98.55% YTD return.

Currently the Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a market cap of 36711.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2485 & 582.7 respectively.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1717.591371.03+25.28%1072.17+60.2%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total398.28303.78+31.11%271.98+46.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization23.9424.03-0.37%12.75+87.76%
Total Operating Expense933.71720.29+29.63%601.37+55.26%
Operating Income783.88650.74+20.46%470.8+66.5%
Net Income Before Taxes929.71808.62+14.97%247.49+275.66%
Net Income723.05659.88+9.57%164.72+338.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS49.0744.45+10.4%11.38+331.21%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹723.05Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1717.59Cr

