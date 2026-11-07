Mphasis, Coforge shine in strong Q2 for IT midcaps while Sonata faces seasonal headwinds

Mphasis Ltd capped a strong outing in the second quarter for India’s mid-sized tech services companies, which were undeterred by an uncertain demand environment and cautious client spending.
However, the exception was Sonata Software, which reported revenue of $256 million on Friday, a 26% drop from the previous quarter. The second quarter is seasonally weak for Sonata’s domestic business, which primarily involves selling software licences and makes up about three-fifths of the company’s overall revenue. Fewer software licences are sold during the quarter.