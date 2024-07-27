Mphasis Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.14% YOY

Mphasis Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.24% YoY & profit increased by 2.14% YoY

Published27 Jul 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Mphasis Q1 Results Live : Mphasis declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 5.24% & the profit increased by 2.14% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.31% and the profit increased by 2.87%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.48% q-o-q & increased by 5.31% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.09% q-o-q & increased by 2.81% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 21.25 for Q1, which increased by 1.55% Y-o-Y.

Mphasis has delivered 0.4% return in the last 1 week, 12.77% return in the last 6 months, and 3.83% YTD return.

Currently, Mphasis has a market cap of 53788.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2966.8 & 2069.1 respectively.

As of 27 Jul, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

Mphasis Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3422.463412.05+0.31%3252.01+5.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2034.032064.58-1.48%1931.54+5.31%
Depreciation/ Amortization105.01130.74-19.68%87.35+20.21%
Total Operating Expense2908.922904.05+0.17%2752.49+5.68%
Operating Income513.54508+1.09%499.52+2.81%
Net Income Before Taxes537.32522.31+2.87%525.76+2.2%
Net Income404.51393.22+2.87%396.05+2.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS21.2520.67+2.83%20.93+1.55%
₹404.51Cr
₹3422.46Cr
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 09:52 AM IST
