Mphasis Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.14% YOY

Mphasis Q1 Results Live : Mphasis declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 5.24% & the profit increased by 2.14% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.31% and the profit increased by 2.87%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.48% q-o-q & increased by 5.31% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.09% q-o-q & increased by 2.81% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹21.25 for Q1, which increased by 1.55% Y-o-Y.

Mphasis has delivered 0.4% return in the last 1 week, 12.77% return in the last 6 months, and 3.83% YTD return.

Currently, Mphasis has a market cap of ₹53788.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2966.8 & ₹2069.1 respectively.

As of 27 Jul, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

Mphasis Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3422.46 3412.05 +0.31% 3252.01 +5.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2034.03 2064.58 -1.48% 1931.54 +5.31% Depreciation/ Amortization 105.01 130.74 -19.68% 87.35 +20.21% Total Operating Expense 2908.92 2904.05 +0.17% 2752.49 +5.68% Operating Income 513.54 508 +1.09% 499.52 +2.81% Net Income Before Taxes 537.32 522.31 +2.87% 525.76 +2.2% Net Income 404.51 393.22 +2.87% 396.05 +2.14% Diluted Normalized EPS 21.25 20.67 +2.83% 20.93 +1.55%