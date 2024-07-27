Mphasis Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.14% YOY

Mphasis Q1 Results Live : Mphasis declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 5.24% & the profit increased by 2.14% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.31% and the profit increased by 2.87%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.48% q-o-q & increased by 5.31% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1.09% q-o-q & increased by 2.81% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹21.25 for Q1, which increased by 1.55% Y-o-Y.
Mphasis has delivered 0.4% return in the last 1 week, 12.77% return in the last 6 months, and 3.83% YTD return.
Currently, Mphasis has a market cap of ₹53788.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2966.8 & ₹2069.1 respectively.
As of 27 Jul, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.
Mphasis Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3422.46
|3412.05
|+0.31%
|3252.01
|+5.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2034.03
|2064.58
|-1.48%
|1931.54
|+5.31%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|105.01
|130.74
|-19.68%
|87.35
|+20.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|2908.92
|2904.05
|+0.17%
|2752.49
|+5.68%
|Operating Income
|513.54
|508
|+1.09%
|499.52
|+2.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|537.32
|522.31
|+2.87%
|525.76
|+2.2%
|Net Income
|404.51
|393.22
|+2.87%
|396.05
|+2.14%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|21.25
|20.67
|+2.83%
|20.93
|+1.55%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹404.51Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹3422.46Cr
