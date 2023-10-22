Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mphasis Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 6.34% YOY

Mphasis Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 6.34% YOY

Livemint

Mphasis Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 6.91% YoY & profit decreased by 6.34% YoY

Mphasis Q2 FY24 Results

Mphasis, the IT services company, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 6.91% and a decrease in profit by 6.34% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, Mphasis saw a slight growth in revenue by 0.75%, but a decrease in profit by 1.04%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.46% q-o-q, but decreased by 3.89% Y-o-Y.

The operating income showed a slight increase of 1.43% q-o-q, but a decrease of 5.76% Y-o-Y.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 is 20.62, which decreased by 6.69% Y-o-Y.

In terms of returns, Mphasis has delivered -7.95% return in the last 1 week, 28.59% return in the last 6 months, and 14.59% YTD return.

Currently, Mphasis has a market cap of 42632.87 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 2552 and 1660.05 respectively.

As of 22 Oct, 2023, out of 28 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 22 Oct, 2023, was to Hold.

Mphasis Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3276.53252.01+0.75%3519.82-6.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1959.751931.54+1.46%2038.96-3.89%
Depreciation/ Amortization88.9787.35+1.85%80.15+11.01%
Total Operating Expense2769.842752.49+0.63%2982.18-7.12%
Operating Income506.66499.52+1.43%537.64-5.76%
Net Income Before Taxes521.66525.76-0.78%555.05-6.02%
Net Income391.95396.05-1.04%418.46-6.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.6220.93-1.46%22.1-6.69%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹391.95Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3276.5Cr

Updated: 22 Oct 2023, 02:52 AM IST
