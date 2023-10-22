Mphasis Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 6.34% YOY
Mphasis Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 6.91% YoY & profit decreased by 6.34% YoY
Mphasis, the IT services company, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 6.91% and a decrease in profit by 6.34% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, Mphasis saw a slight growth in revenue by 0.75%, but a decrease in profit by 1.04%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.46% q-o-q, but decreased by 3.89% Y-o-Y.
The operating income showed a slight increase of 1.43% q-o-q, but a decrease of 5.76% Y-o-Y.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 is ₹20.62, which decreased by 6.69% Y-o-Y.
In terms of returns, Mphasis has delivered -7.95% return in the last 1 week, 28.59% return in the last 6 months, and 14.59% YTD return.
Currently, Mphasis has a market cap of ₹42632.87 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹2552 and ₹1660.05 respectively.
As of 22 Oct, 2023, out of 28 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 22 Oct, 2023, was to Hold.
Mphasis Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3276.5
|3252.01
|+0.75%
|3519.82
|-6.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1959.75
|1931.54
|+1.46%
|2038.96
|-3.89%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|88.97
|87.35
|+1.85%
|80.15
|+11.01%
|Total Operating Expense
|2769.84
|2752.49
|+0.63%
|2982.18
|-7.12%
|Operating Income
|506.66
|499.52
|+1.43%
|537.64
|-5.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|521.66
|525.76
|-0.78%
|555.05
|-6.02%
|Net Income
|391.95
|396.05
|-1.04%
|418.46
|-6.34%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|20.62
|20.93
|-1.46%
|22.1
|-6.69%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹391.95Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3276.5Cr
