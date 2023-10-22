Mphasis Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 6.34% YOY

Mphasis, the IT services company, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 6.91% and a decrease in profit by 6.34% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, Mphasis saw a slight growth in revenue by 0.75%, but a decrease in profit by 1.04%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.46% q-o-q, but decreased by 3.89% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income showed a slight increase of 1.43% q-o-q, but a decrease of 5.76% Y-o-Y.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 is ₹20.62, which decreased by 6.69% Y-o-Y.

In terms of returns, Mphasis has delivered -7.95% return in the last 1 week, 28.59% return in the last 6 months, and 14.59% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Mphasis has a market cap of ₹42632.87 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹2552 and ₹1660.05 respectively.

As of 22 Oct, 2023, out of 28 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 22 Oct, 2023, was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mphasis Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3276.5 3252.01 +0.75% 3519.82 -6.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1959.75 1931.54 +1.46% 2038.96 -3.89% Depreciation/ Amortization 88.97 87.35 +1.85% 80.15 +11.01% Total Operating Expense 2769.84 2752.49 +0.63% 2982.18 -7.12% Operating Income 506.66 499.52 +1.43% 537.64 -5.76% Net Income Before Taxes 521.66 525.76 -0.78% 555.05 -6.02% Net Income 391.95 396.05 -1.04% 418.46 -6.34% Diluted Normalized EPS 20.62 20.93 -1.46% 22.1 -6.69%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹391.95Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3276.5Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!