Mphasis Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 8.01% YoY

Livemint
Published17 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Mphasis Q2 Results Live : Mphasis has declared their Q2 results on 16 October 2024, showcasing a strong financial performance with topline growth of 7.92% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit increase of 8.01% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.32%, while the profit saw a rise of 4.65%. This indicates a steady improvement in the company's financial health.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have seen a decline of 0.98% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), although they increased by 2.77% YoY, reflecting ongoing operational efficiency efforts.

Mphasis reported an operating income increase of 5.99% q-o-q and a 7.43% YoY rise, highlighting robust operational management and revenue generation capabilities.

For Q2, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at 22.18, marking a 7.57% increase YoY, which could be a positive indicator for shareholder returns.

In the past week, Mphasis has delivered a return of 0.42%, with a remarkable 26.14% return over the last six months and a 6.26% year-to-date return, showcasing strong market performance.

Currently, Mphasis holds a market capitalization of 55,073.63 crore, with a 52-week high of 3187.8 and a low of 2069.1, indicating significant valuation fluctuations over the year.

As of 17 October 2024, the consensus among 27 analysts covering Mphasis indicates a mixed outlook. While 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Strong Sell, 7 have given it a Sell rating, 7 have rated it as Hold, 7 as Buy, and 4 as Strong Buy.

The overall recommendation as of mid-October remains to Hold, suggesting that while Mphasis shows promising growth, analysts are cautious amidst market conditions.

Mphasis Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3536.153422.46+3.32%3276.5+7.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2014.012034.03-0.98%1959.75+2.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization103.56105.01-1.39%88.97+16.39%
Total Operating Expense2991.832908.92+2.85%2769.84+8.01%
Operating Income544.32513.54+5.99%506.66+7.43%
Net Income Before Taxes562.57537.32+4.7%521.66+7.84%
Net Income423.33404.51+4.65%391.95+8.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS22.1821.25+4.38%20.62+7.57%
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsMphasis Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 8.01% YoY

