Mphasis Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 8.01% YoY

Mphasis Q2 Results Live : Mphasis has declared their Q2 results on 16 October 2024, showcasing a strong financial performance with topline growth of 7.92% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit increase of 8.01% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.32%, while the profit saw a rise of 4.65%. This indicates a steady improvement in the company's financial health.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have seen a decline of 0.98% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), although they increased by 2.77% YoY, reflecting ongoing operational efficiency efforts.
Mphasis reported an operating income increase of 5.99% q-o-q and a 7.43% YoY rise, highlighting robust operational management and revenue generation capabilities.
For Q2, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹22.18, marking a 7.57% increase YoY, which could be a positive indicator for shareholder returns.
In the past week, Mphasis has delivered a return of 0.42%, with a remarkable 26.14% return over the last six months and a 6.26% year-to-date return, showcasing strong market performance.
Currently, Mphasis holds a market capitalization of ₹55,073.63 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3187.8 and a low of ₹2069.1, indicating significant valuation fluctuations over the year.
As of 17 October 2024, the consensus among 27 analysts covering Mphasis indicates a mixed outlook. While 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Strong Sell, 7 have given it a Sell rating, 7 have rated it as Hold, 7 as Buy, and 4 as Strong Buy.
The overall recommendation as of mid-October remains to Hold, suggesting that while Mphasis shows promising growth, analysts are cautious amidst market conditions.
Mphasis Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3536.15
|3422.46
|+3.32%
|3276.5
|+7.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2014.01
|2034.03
|-0.98%
|1959.75
|+2.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|103.56
|105.01
|-1.39%
|88.97
|+16.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|2991.83
|2908.92
|+2.85%
|2769.84
|+8.01%
|Operating Income
|544.32
|513.54
|+5.99%
|506.66
|+7.43%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|562.57
|537.32
|+4.7%
|521.66
|+7.84%
|Net Income
|423.33
|404.51
|+4.65%
|391.95
|+8.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|22.18
|21.25
|+4.38%
|20.62
|+7.57%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess