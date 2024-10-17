Mphasis Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 8.01% YoY

Mphasis Q2 Results Live : Mphasis has declared their Q2 results on 16 October 2024, showcasing a strong financial performance with topline growth of 7.92% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit increase of 8.01% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.32%, while the profit saw a rise of 4.65%. This indicates a steady improvement in the company's financial health.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have seen a decline of 0.98% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), although they increased by 2.77% YoY, reflecting ongoing operational efficiency efforts.

Mphasis reported an operating income increase of 5.99% q-o-q and a 7.43% YoY rise, highlighting robust operational management and revenue generation capabilities.

For Q2, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹22.18, marking a 7.57% increase YoY, which could be a positive indicator for shareholder returns.

In the past week, Mphasis has delivered a return of 0.42%, with a remarkable 26.14% return over the last six months and a 6.26% year-to-date return, showcasing strong market performance.

Currently, Mphasis holds a market capitalization of ₹55,073.63 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3187.8 and a low of ₹2069.1, indicating significant valuation fluctuations over the year.

As of 17 October 2024, the consensus among 27 analysts covering Mphasis indicates a mixed outlook. While 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Strong Sell, 7 have given it a Sell rating, 7 have rated it as Hold, 7 as Buy, and 4 as Strong Buy.

The overall recommendation as of mid-October remains to Hold, suggesting that while Mphasis shows promising growth, analysts are cautious amidst market conditions.

Mphasis Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3536.15 3422.46 +3.32% 3276.5 +7.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2014.01 2034.03 -0.98% 1959.75 +2.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 103.56 105.01 -1.39% 88.97 +16.39% Total Operating Expense 2991.83 2908.92 +2.85% 2769.84 +8.01% Operating Income 544.32 513.54 +5.99% 506.66 +7.43% Net Income Before Taxes 562.57 537.32 +4.7% 521.66 +7.84% Net Income 423.33 404.51 +4.65% 391.95 +8.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 22.18 21.25 +4.38% 20.62 +7.57%

