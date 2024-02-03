Mphasis Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 9.38% YOY

Mphasis declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.8% & the profit decreased by 9.38% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.88% and the profit decreased by 4.68%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.5% q-o-q & decreased by 3.92% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 1.87% q-o-q & decreased by 7.14% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹19.64 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 9.81% Y-o-Y.
Mphasis has delivered 1.34% return in the last 1 week, 16.25% return in last 6 months and -5.1% YTD return.
Currently the Mphasis has a market cap of ₹49097.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2788.5 & ₹1660.05 respectively.
As of 03 Feb, 2024 out of 27 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 03 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.
Mphasis Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3337.95
|3276.5
|+1.88%
|3506.21
|-4.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1969.47
|1959.75
|+0.5%
|2049.82
|-3.92%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|103.43
|88.97
|+16.25%
|82.08
|+26.01%
|Total Operating Expense
|2840.75
|2769.84
|+2.56%
|2970.79
|-4.38%
|Operating Income
|497.2
|506.66
|-1.87%
|535.43
|-7.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|498.59
|521.66
|-4.42%
|551
|-9.51%
|Net Income
|373.6
|391.95
|-4.68%
|412.27
|-9.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|19.64
|20.62
|-4.73%
|21.78
|-9.81%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹373.6Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3337.95Cr
