Mphasis Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 9.38% YOY

Mphasis declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.8% & the profit decreased by 9.38% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.88% and the profit decreased by 4.68%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.5% q-o-q & decreased by 3.92% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.87% q-o-q & decreased by 7.14% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹19.64 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 9.81% Y-o-Y.

Mphasis has delivered 1.34% return in the last 1 week, 16.25% return in last 6 months and -5.1% YTD return.

Currently the Mphasis has a market cap of ₹49097.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2788.5 & ₹1660.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 03 Feb, 2024 out of 27 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 03 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

Mphasis Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3337.95 3276.5 +1.88% 3506.21 -4.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1969.47 1959.75 +0.5% 2049.82 -3.92% Depreciation/ Amortization 103.43 88.97 +16.25% 82.08 +26.01% Total Operating Expense 2840.75 2769.84 +2.56% 2970.79 -4.38% Operating Income 497.2 506.66 -1.87% 535.43 -7.14% Net Income Before Taxes 498.59 521.66 -4.42% 551 -9.51% Net Income 373.6 391.95 -4.68% 412.27 -9.38% Diluted Normalized EPS 19.64 20.62 -4.73% 21.78 -9.81%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹373.6Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3337.95Cr

