Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mphasis Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 9.38% YOY

Mphasis Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 9.38% YOY

Livemint

Mphasis Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 4.8% YoY & profit decreased by 9.38% YoY

Mphasis Q3 FY24 Results Live

Mphasis declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.8% & the profit decreased by 9.38% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.88% and the profit decreased by 4.68%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.5% q-o-q & decreased by 3.92% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.87% q-o-q & decreased by 7.14% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 19.64 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 9.81% Y-o-Y.

Mphasis has delivered 1.34% return in the last 1 week, 16.25% return in last 6 months and -5.1% YTD return.

Currently the Mphasis has a market cap of 49097.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2788.5 & 1660.05 respectively.

As of 03 Feb, 2024 out of 27 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 03 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

Mphasis Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3337.953276.5+1.88%3506.21-4.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1969.471959.75+0.5%2049.82-3.92%
Depreciation/ Amortization103.4388.97+16.25%82.08+26.01%
Total Operating Expense2840.752769.84+2.56%2970.79-4.38%
Operating Income497.2506.66-1.87%535.43-7.14%
Net Income Before Taxes498.59521.66-4.42%551-9.51%
Net Income373.6391.95-4.68%412.27-9.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS19.6420.62-4.73%21.78-9.81%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹373.6Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3337.95Cr

