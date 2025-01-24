Mphasis Q3 Results 2025:Mphasis declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, showcasing a solid performance with the topline increasing by 6.69% year-on-year (YoY). The company's profit rose by 14.51% YoY, reaching ₹427.81 crore, while revenue stood at ₹3561.34 crore.
Comparing to the previous quarter, Mphasis saw a revenue growth of 0.71% and a profit increase of 1.06%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 1.24% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 0.99% YoY.
The operating income also showed a positive trend, up by 0.23% q-o-q and increased by 9.73% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 rose to ₹22.41, reflecting a YoY increase of 14.1%.
Mphasis has delivered a 3.46% return in the last week, 2.61% return over the past six months, and a 2.52% year-to-date return.
Currently, Mphasis boasts a market cap of ₹55359.44 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3237.95 and a low of ₹2187.
As of 24 Jan, 2025, out of the 30 analysts covering the company, the ratings are varied: 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 7 have rated it as Sell, 7 as Hold, 7 as Buy, and 7 as Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as on 24 Jan, 2025, indicates a Hold stance on the stock.
Mphasis Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3561.34
|3536.15
|+0.71%
|3337.95
|+6.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1989
|2014.01
|-1.24%
|1969.47
|+0.99%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|132.42
|103.56
|+27.87%
|103.43
|+28.03%
|Total Operating Expense
|3015.76
|2991.83
|+0.8%
|2840.75
|+6.16%
|Operating Income
|545.58
|544.32
|+0.23%
|497.2
|+9.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|569.15
|562.57
|+1.17%
|498.59
|+14.15%
|Net Income
|427.81
|423.33
|+1.06%
|373.6
|+14.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|22.41
|22.18
|+1.04%
|19.64
|+14.1%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.