Mphasis Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 14.51% YOY, profit at ₹427.81 crore and revenue at ₹3561.34 crore

Mphasis Q3 Results 2025:Mphasis declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, showcasing a solid performance with the topline increasing by 6.69% year-on-year (YoY). The company's profit rose by 14.51% YoY, reaching ₹427.81 crore, while revenue stood at ₹3561.34 crore.

Comparing to the previous quarter, Mphasis saw a revenue growth of 0.71% and a profit increase of 1.06%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 1.24% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 0.99% YoY.

Mphasis Q3 Results

The operating income also showed a positive trend, up by 0.23% q-o-q and increased by 9.73% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 rose to ₹22.41, reflecting a YoY increase of 14.1%.

Mphasis has delivered a 3.46% return in the last week, 2.61% return over the past six months, and a 2.52% year-to-date return.

Currently, Mphasis boasts a market cap of ₹55359.44 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3237.95 and a low of ₹2187.

As of 24 Jan, 2025, out of the 30 analysts covering the company, the ratings are varied: 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 7 have rated it as Sell, 7 as Hold, 7 as Buy, and 7 as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as on 24 Jan, 2025, indicates a Hold stance on the stock.

Mphasis Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3561.34 3536.15 +0.71% 3337.95 +6.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1989 2014.01 -1.24% 1969.47 +0.99% Depreciation/ Amortization 132.42 103.56 +27.87% 103.43 +28.03% Total Operating Expense 3015.76 2991.83 +0.8% 2840.75 +6.16% Operating Income 545.58 544.32 +0.23% 497.2 +9.73% Net Income Before Taxes 569.15 562.57 +1.17% 498.59 +14.15% Net Income 427.81 423.33 +1.06% 373.6 +14.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 22.41 22.18 +1.04% 19.64 +14.1%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.