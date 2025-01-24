Mphasis Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 14.51% YOY, profit at ₹427.81 crore and revenue at ₹3561.34 crore

Published24 Jan 2025, 10:51 AM IST
Mphasis Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025

Mphasis Q3 Results 2025:Mphasis declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, showcasing a solid performance with the topline increasing by 6.69% year-on-year (YoY). The company's profit rose by 14.51% YoY, reaching 427.81 crore, while revenue stood at 3561.34 crore.

Comparing to the previous quarter, Mphasis saw a revenue growth of 0.71% and a profit increase of 1.06%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 1.24% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 0.99% YoY.

Mphasis Q3 Results

The operating income also showed a positive trend, up by 0.23% q-o-q and increased by 9.73% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 rose to 22.41, reflecting a YoY increase of 14.1%.

Mphasis has delivered a 3.46% return in the last week, 2.61% return over the past six months, and a 2.52% year-to-date return.

Currently, Mphasis boasts a market cap of 55359.44 crore, with a 52-week high of 3237.95 and a low of 2187.

As of 24 Jan, 2025, out of the 30 analysts covering the company, the ratings are varied: 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 7 have rated it as Sell, 7 as Hold, 7 as Buy, and 7 as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as on 24 Jan, 2025, indicates a Hold stance on the stock.

Mphasis Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3561.343536.15+0.71%3337.95+6.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19892014.01-1.24%1969.47+0.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization132.42103.56+27.87%103.43+28.03%
Total Operating Expense3015.762991.83+0.8%2840.75+6.16%
Operating Income545.58544.32+0.23%497.2+9.73%
Net Income Before Taxes569.15562.57+1.17%498.59+14.15%
Net Income427.81423.33+1.06%373.6+14.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS22.4122.18+1.04%19.64+14.1%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹427.81Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹3561.34Cr

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 10:51 AM IST
