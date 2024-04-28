Mphasis Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 2.98% YOY

Mphasis Q4 Results Live : Mphasis declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 1.51% & the profit decreased by 2.98% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.22% and the profit increased by 5.25%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.83% q-o-q & increased by 4.24% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 2.17% q-o-q & decreased by 1.4% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹20.67 for Q4 which decreased by 3.28% Y-o-Y.
Mphasis has delivered -4.59% return in the last 1 week, 5.89% return in the last 6 months and -18.63% YTD return.
Currently, Mphasis has a market cap of ₹42128.86 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2837.6 & ₹1751 respectively.
Mphasis Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3412.05
|3337.95
|+2.22%
|3361.22
|+1.51%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2064.58
|1969.47
|+4.83%
|1980.54
|+4.24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|130.74
|103.43
|+26.41%
|83.45
|+56.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|2904.05
|2840.75
|+2.23%
|2846.01
|+2.04%
|Operating Income
|508
|497.2
|+2.17%
|515.22
|-1.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|522.31
|498.59
|+4.76%
|534.14
|-2.22%
|Net Income
|393.22
|373.6
|+5.25%
|405.31
|-2.98%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|20.67
|19.64
|+5.2%
|21.37
|-3.28%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹393.22Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹3412.05Cr
