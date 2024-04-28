Mphasis Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 2.98% YOY

Mphasis Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.51% YoY & profit decreased by 2.98% YoY

Mphasis Q4 Results Live : Mphasis declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 1.51% & the profit decreased by 2.98% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.22% and the profit increased by 5.25%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.83% q-o-q & increased by 4.24% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 2.17% q-o-q & decreased by 1.4% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹20.67 for Q4 which decreased by 3.28% Y-o-Y.

Mphasis has delivered -4.59% return in the last 1 week, 5.89% return in the last 6 months and -18.63% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Mphasis has a market cap of ₹42128.86 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2837.6 & ₹1751 respectively.

Mphasis Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3412.05 3337.95 +2.22% 3361.22 +1.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2064.58 1969.47 +4.83% 1980.54 +4.24% Depreciation/ Amortization 130.74 103.43 +26.41% 83.45 +56.67% Total Operating Expense 2904.05 2840.75 +2.23% 2846.01 +2.04% Operating Income 508 497.2 +2.17% 515.22 -1.4% Net Income Before Taxes 522.31 498.59 +4.76% 534.14 -2.22% Net Income 393.22 373.6 +5.25% 405.31 -2.98% Diluted Normalized EPS 20.67 19.64 +5.2% 21.37 -3.28%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹393.22Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹3412.05Cr

