Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mphasis Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 2.98% YOY

Mphasis Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 2.98% YOY

Livemint

Mphasis Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.51% YoY & profit decreased by 2.98% YoY

Mphasis Q4 Results Live

Mphasis Q4 Results Live : Mphasis declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 1.51% & the profit decreased by 2.98% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.22% and the profit increased by 5.25%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.83% q-o-q & increased by 4.24% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.17% q-o-q & decreased by 1.4% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 20.67 for Q4 which decreased by 3.28% Y-o-Y.

Mphasis has delivered -4.59% return in the last 1 week, 5.89% return in the last 6 months and -18.63% YTD return.

Currently, Mphasis has a market cap of 42128.86 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2837.6 & 1751 respectively.

Mphasis Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3412.053337.95+2.22%3361.22+1.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2064.581969.47+4.83%1980.54+4.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization130.74103.43+26.41%83.45+56.67%
Total Operating Expense2904.052840.75+2.23%2846.01+2.04%
Operating Income508497.2+2.17%515.22-1.4%
Net Income Before Taxes522.31498.59+4.76%534.14-2.22%
Net Income393.22373.6+5.25%405.31-2.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.6719.64+5.2%21.37-3.28%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹393.22Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹3412.05Cr

