MPL Plastics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 30% YOY

MPL Plastics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit increased by 30% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the profit increased by 218.18%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 55.56% q-o-q & decreased by 33.33% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 222.73% q-o-q & increased by 187.1% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.21 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 31.25% Y-o-Y.
MPL Plastics has delivered -4.29% return in the last 1 week, 20.47% return in the last 6 months, and 11.72% YTD return.
Currently, MPL Plastics has a market cap of ₹22.87 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹24.35 & ₹12.42 respectively.
MPL Plastics Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.04
|0.09
|-55.56%
|0.06
|-33.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0.03
|-100%
|Total Operating Expense
|-0.27
|0.22
|-222.73%
|0.31
|-187.1%
|Operating Income
|0.27
|-0.22
|+222.73%
|-0.31
|+187.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.26
|-0.22
|+218.18%
|0.2
|+30%
|Net Income
|0.26
|-0.22
|+218.18%
|0.2
|+30%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.21
|-0.18
|+216.67%
|0.16
|+31.25%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.26Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
