MPL Plastics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 30% YOY

MPL Plastics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit increased by 30% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the profit increased by 218.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 55.56% q-o-q & decreased by 33.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 222.73% q-o-q & increased by 187.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.21 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 31.25% Y-o-Y.

MPL Plastics has delivered -4.29% return in the last 1 week, 20.47% return in the last 6 months, and 11.72% YTD return.

Currently, MPL Plastics has a market cap of ₹22.87 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹24.35 & ₹12.42 respectively.

MPL Plastics Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.04 0.09 -55.56% 0.06 -33.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0.03 -100% Total Operating Expense -0.27 0.22 -222.73% 0.31 -187.1% Operating Income 0.27 -0.22 +222.73% -0.31 +187.1% Net Income Before Taxes 0.26 -0.22 +218.18% 0.2 +30% Net Income 0.26 -0.22 +218.18% 0.2 +30% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.21 -0.18 +216.67% 0.16 +31.25%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.26Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

