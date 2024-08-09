MRF Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 3.01% YOY

MRF Q1 Results Live : MRF declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 11.74% & the profit decreased by 3.01% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.34% and the profit increased by 44.16%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.57% q-o-q & increased by 7.87% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 44.94% q-o-q & decreased by 4.15% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1346.38 for Q1 which decreased by 3.01% Y-o-Y.
MRF has delivered 0.09% return in the last 1 week, -1.47% return in the last 6 months and 8.34% YTD return.
Currently, MRF has a market cap of ₹59542.06 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹151445 & ₹104807 respectively.
As of 09 Aug, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating & 2 analysts have given a Hold rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 09 Aug, 2024, was to Strong Sell.
MRF Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7196.45
|6349.36
|+13.34%
|6440.29
|+11.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|457.58
|479.47
|-4.57%
|424.21
|+7.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|396.08
|385.25
|+2.81%
|333.26
|+18.85%
|Total Operating Expense
|6432.91
|5822.58
|+10.48%
|5643.7
|+13.98%
|Operating Income
|763.54
|526.78
|+44.94%
|796.59
|-4.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|762.91
|527.34
|+44.67%
|787.06
|-3.07%
|Net Income
|571.02
|396.11
|+44.16%
|588.75
|-3.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1346.38
|933.97
|+44.16%
|1388.19
|-3.01%
