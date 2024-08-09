MRF Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 3.01% YOY

MRF Q1 Results Live : MRF declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 11.74% & the profit decreased by 3.01% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.34% and the profit increased by 44.16%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.57% q-o-q & increased by 7.87% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 44.94% q-o-q & decreased by 4.15% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1346.38 for Q1 which decreased by 3.01% Y-o-Y.

MRF has delivered 0.09% return in the last 1 week, -1.47% return in the last 6 months and 8.34% YTD return.

Currently, MRF has a market cap of ₹59542.06 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹151445 & ₹104807 respectively.

As of 09 Aug, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating & 2 analysts have given a Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Aug, 2024, was to Strong Sell.

MRF Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7196.45 6349.36 +13.34% 6440.29 +11.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 457.58 479.47 -4.57% 424.21 +7.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 396.08 385.25 +2.81% 333.26 +18.85% Total Operating Expense 6432.91 5822.58 +10.48% 5643.7 +13.98% Operating Income 763.54 526.78 +44.94% 796.59 -4.15% Net Income Before Taxes 762.91 527.34 +44.67% 787.06 -3.07% Net Income 571.02 396.11 +44.16% 588.75 -3.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 1346.38 933.97 +44.16% 1388.19 -3.01%