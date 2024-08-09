Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  MRF Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 3.01% YOY

MRF Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 3.01% YOY

Livemint

MRF Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 11.74% YoY & profit decreased by 3.01% YoY

MRF Q1 Results Live

MRF Q1 Results Live : MRF declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 11.74% & the profit decreased by 3.01% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.34% and the profit increased by 44.16%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.57% q-o-q & increased by 7.87% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 44.94% q-o-q & decreased by 4.15% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1346.38 for Q1 which decreased by 3.01% Y-o-Y.

MRF has delivered 0.09% return in the last 1 week, -1.47% return in the last 6 months and 8.34% YTD return.

Currently, MRF has a market cap of 59542.06 Cr and 52wk high/low of 151445 & 104807 respectively.

As of 09 Aug, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating & 2 analysts have given a Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Aug, 2024, was to Strong Sell.

MRF Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7196.456349.36+13.34%6440.29+11.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total457.58479.47-4.57%424.21+7.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization396.08385.25+2.81%333.26+18.85%
Total Operating Expense6432.915822.58+10.48%5643.7+13.98%
Operating Income763.54526.78+44.94%796.59-4.15%
Net Income Before Taxes762.91527.34+44.67%787.06-3.07%
Net Income571.02396.11+44.16%588.75-3.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS1346.38933.97+44.16%1388.19-3.01%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹571.02Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹7196.45Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

