comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 03 2023 15:21:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.6 -0.29%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 220 0.41%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 591.5 -1.18%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.9 -0.61%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 968.4 -1.94%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  MRF Q1 Results: Stock hits 52-week high as net profit zooms 376% to 588 crore, revenue up 13% YoY
Back

MRF Q1 Results: MRF announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on August 3, reporting a consolidated net profit of 588 crore, compared to 123.60 crore in the corresponding period last year. The tyre-maker's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current ficsal stood at 6,440, reporting a rise of 13 per cent, compared to 5,695 crore in the year-ago period.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 03:15 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout