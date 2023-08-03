MRF Q1 Results: Stock hits 52-week high as net profit zooms 376% to ₹588 crore, revenue up 13% YoY1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 03:15 PM IST
MRF Q1 Results: MRF announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on August 3, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹588 crore, compared to ₹123.60 crore in the corresponding period last year. The tyre-maker's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current ficsal stood at ₹6,440, reporting a rise of 13 per cent, compared to ₹5,695 crore in the year-ago period.
