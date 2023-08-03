Hello User
Home/ Companies / Company Results/  MRF Q1 Results: Stock hits 52-week high as net profit zooms 376% to 588 crore, revenue up 13% YoY

1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 03:15 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • MRF Q1 Results: The tyre-maker's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current ficsal stood at 6,440, reporting a rise of 13 per cent, compared to 5,695 crore in the year-ago period.

MRF reported a net profit of 588 crore in June quarter. Photo: Mint

MRF Q1 Results: MRF announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on August 3, reporting a consolidated net profit of 588 crore, compared to 123.60 crore in the corresponding period last year. The tyre-maker's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current ficsal stood at 6,440, reporting a rise of 13 per cent, compared to 5,695 crore in the year-ago period.

On the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the June quarter stood at 1,129 crore, compared to 493 crore in the year-ago period. The margins came in at 17 per cent, compared to 8.6 per cent in the same quarter last year.

MRF has re-appointed KM Mammen as the Managing Director of the company for 5 years with effect from February 8, 2024.

“We wish to inform that the present tenure of KM Mammen as Managing Director of the company expires on 07.02.2024 and therefore the Board of Directors at its meeting held today approved the re-appointment of KM Mammen, as Managing Director of the company (with the designation 'Chairman &: Managing Director or such other designation as approved by the Board from time to time') for a period of 5 years with effect from 08.02.2024," said MRF in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The company's board has also approved the reappointment of Vimla Abraham as Independent Women Director for a second term of 5 years commencing from 05.02.2024 on expiry of her earlier term.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 03:15 PM IST
