“We wish to inform that the present tenure of KM Mammen as Managing Director of the company expires on 07.02.2024 and therefore the Board of Directors at its meeting held today approved the re-appointment of KM Mammen, as Managing Director of the company (with the designation 'Chairman &: Managing Director or such other designation as approved by the Board from time to time') for a period of 5 years with effect from 08.02.2024," said MRF in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.