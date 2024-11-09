Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  MRF Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 19.77% YOY

MRF Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 19.77% YOY

Livemint

MRF Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 10.68% YoY & profit decreased by 19.77% YoY.

MRF Q2 Results Live

MRF Q2 Results Live : MRF declared its Q2 results on November 8, 2024, revealing a mixed performance with a revenue increase of 10.68% year-on-year, while profits took a hit, decreasing by 19.77% year-on-year.

Compared to the previous quarter, MRF saw a revenue decline of 4.38% and a profit decrease of 17.57%. This indicates potential challenges the company is facing in maintaining its profitability despite a rise in revenue.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses have risen significantly, up 4.41% quarter-on-quarter and 7.71% year-on-year, contributing to the pressure on profitability.

Operating income faced a steep decline, down by 21.19% quarter-on-quarter and 25.29% year-on-year, indicating a struggle to control costs and maintain margins amidst rising expenses.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 1109.85 for Q2, reflecting a decrease of 19.77% year-on-year, further highlighting the challenges faced by the company in this quarter.

In terms of market performance, MRF has delivered a -1.22% return in the last week, -4.12% over the last six months, and -6.6% year-to-date, raising concerns among investors.

Currently, MRF holds a market capitalization of 51328.84 crore, with a 52-week high of 151445 and a low of 107033.05, indicating significant volatility in its stock price.

Analyst sentiment appears to be overwhelmingly negative, with 6 out of 9 analysts recommending a 'Strong Sell', 1 recommending 'Sell', and 2 suggesting a 'Hold'. The consensus recommendation as of November 9, 2024, was to 'Strong Sell'.

MRF Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6881.097196.45-4.38%6217.1+10.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total477.75457.58+4.41%443.56+7.71%
Depreciation/ Amortization409.73396.08+3.45%351.48+16.57%
Total Operating Expense6279.346432.91-2.39%5411.67+16.03%
Operating Income601.75763.54-21.19%805.43-25.29%
Net Income Before Taxes631.18762.91-17.27%790.61-20.17%
Net Income470.7571.02-17.57%586.66-19.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS1109.851346.38-17.57%1383.26-19.77%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹470.7Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹6881.09Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
