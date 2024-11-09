MRF Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 19.77% YOY

MRF Q2 Results Live : MRF declared its Q2 results on November 8, 2024, revealing a mixed performance with a revenue increase of 10.68% year-on-year, while profits took a hit, decreasing by 19.77% year-on-year.
Compared to the previous quarter, MRF saw a revenue decline of 4.38% and a profit decrease of 17.57%. This indicates potential challenges the company is facing in maintaining its profitability despite a rise in revenue.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses have risen significantly, up 4.41% quarter-on-quarter and 7.71% year-on-year, contributing to the pressure on profitability.
Operating income faced a steep decline, down by 21.19% quarter-on-quarter and 25.29% year-on-year, indicating a struggle to control costs and maintain margins amidst rising expenses.
Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹1109.85 for Q2, reflecting a decrease of 19.77% year-on-year, further highlighting the challenges faced by the company in this quarter.
In terms of market performance, MRF has delivered a -1.22% return in the last week, -4.12% over the last six months, and -6.6% year-to-date, raising concerns among investors.
Currently, MRF holds a market capitalization of ₹51328.84 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹151445 and a low of ₹107033.05, indicating significant volatility in its stock price.
Analyst sentiment appears to be overwhelmingly negative, with 6 out of 9 analysts recommending a 'Strong Sell', 1 recommending 'Sell', and 2 suggesting a 'Hold'. The consensus recommendation as of November 9, 2024, was to 'Strong Sell'.
MRF Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6881.09
|7196.45
|-4.38%
|6217.1
|+10.68%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|477.75
|457.58
|+4.41%
|443.56
|+7.71%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|409.73
|396.08
|+3.45%
|351.48
|+16.57%
|Total Operating Expense
|6279.34
|6432.91
|-2.39%
|5411.67
|+16.03%
|Operating Income
|601.75
|763.54
|-21.19%
|805.43
|-25.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|631.18
|762.91
|-17.27%
|790.61
|-20.17%
|Net Income
|470.7
|571.02
|-17.57%
|586.66
|-19.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1109.85
|1346.38
|-17.57%
|1383.26
|-19.77%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹470.7Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹6881.09Cr
