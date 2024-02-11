MRF Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 191.55% YoY

MRF declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.18% & the profit increased by 191.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.88% and the profit decreased by 13.12%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.35% q-o-q & increased by 9.29% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 13.74% q-o-q & increased by 182.73% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1201.81 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 191.55% Y-o-Y.

MRF has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, 33.97% return in the last 6 months, and 9.96% YTD return.

Currently, MRF has a market cap of ₹60429.12 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹150254.15 & ₹81380.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating & 2 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Feb, 2024, was to Sell.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹3.0. The record date for the dividend is 21 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 21 Feb, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MRF Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6162.46 6217.1 -0.88% 5644.55 +9.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 449.54 443.56 +1.35% 411.32 +9.29% Depreciation/ Amortization 359.98 351.48 +2.42% 315.85 +13.97% Total Operating Expense 5467.67 5411.67 +1.03% 5398.81 +1.28% Operating Income 694.79 805.43 -13.74% 245.74 +182.73% Net Income Before Taxes 682.41 790.61 -13.69% 231.19 +195.17% Net Income 509.71 586.66 -13.12% 174.83 +191.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 1201.81 1383.26 -13.12% 412.21 +191.55%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹509.71Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹6162.46Cr

