MRF Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 191.55% YoY

MRF declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.18% & the profit increased by 191.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.88% and the profit decreased by 13.12%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.35% q-o-q & increased by 9.29% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 13.74% q-o-q & increased by 182.73% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1201.81 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 191.55% Y-o-Y.
MRF has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, 33.97% return in the last 6 months, and 9.96% YTD return.
Currently, MRF has a market cap of ₹60429.12 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹150254.15 & ₹81380.05 respectively.
As of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating & 2 analysts have given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 11 Feb, 2024, was to Sell.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹3.0. The record date for the dividend is 21 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 21 Feb, 2024.
MRF Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6162.46
|6217.1
|-0.88%
|5644.55
|+9.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|449.54
|443.56
|+1.35%
|411.32
|+9.29%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|359.98
|351.48
|+2.42%
|315.85
|+13.97%
|Total Operating Expense
|5467.67
|5411.67
|+1.03%
|5398.81
|+1.28%
|Operating Income
|694.79
|805.43
|-13.74%
|245.74
|+182.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|682.41
|790.61
|-13.69%
|231.19
|+195.17%
|Net Income
|509.71
|586.66
|-13.12%
|174.83
|+191.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1201.81
|1383.26
|-13.12%
|412.21
|+191.55%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹509.71Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹6162.46Cr
