MRF Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 191.55% YoY

MRF Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 191.55% YoY

Livemint

MRF Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 9.18% YoY & profit increased by 191.55% YoY

MRF Q3 FY24 Results Live

MRF declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.18% & the profit increased by 191.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.88% and the profit decreased by 13.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.35% q-o-q & increased by 9.29% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 13.74% q-o-q & increased by 182.73% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1201.81 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 191.55% Y-o-Y.

MRF has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, 33.97% return in the last 6 months, and 9.96% YTD return.

Currently, MRF has a market cap of 60429.12 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 150254.15 & 81380.05 respectively.

As of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating & 2 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Feb, 2024, was to Sell.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 3.0. The record date for the dividend is 21 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 21 Feb, 2024.

MRF Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6162.466217.1-0.88%5644.55+9.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total449.54443.56+1.35%411.32+9.29%
Depreciation/ Amortization359.98351.48+2.42%315.85+13.97%
Total Operating Expense5467.675411.67+1.03%5398.81+1.28%
Operating Income694.79805.43-13.74%245.74+182.73%
Net Income Before Taxes682.41790.61-13.69%231.19+195.17%
Net Income509.71586.66-13.12%174.83+191.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS1201.811383.26-13.12%412.21+191.55%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹509.71Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹6162.46Cr

