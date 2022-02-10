MRL Ltd on Thursday declared a dividend of ₹3 per share as standalone net profit fell 71% to ₹146 crore during the December quarter. The same was ₹511 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The company has fixed 18 February as the record date for the purpose of payment of second interim dividend. The second interim dividend declared will be paid on or after 4 March.

The company's board has also approved the re-appointment of Rahul Mammen Mappillai as Managing Director for a period of 5 years with effect from 4 February.

On Thursday, MRF shares were down 0.73% in noon deals at ₹69,914.95 apiece on NSE.

Revenue from operations, however, rose 6% to ₹4,830 crore for the reporting quarter as against ₹4,566 crore in the same quarter last year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.