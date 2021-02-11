MRF Q3 result: Two-fold increase in net profit to 521 crore

MRF Q3 result: Two-fold increase in net profit to ₹521 crore1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 04:11 PM IST
Tyre major MRF today reported over two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹520.54 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020 as against ₹241.32 crore for the same period in 2019
NEW DELHI : Tyre major MRF on Thursday reported over two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹520.54 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.
The company had reported a net profit of ₹241.32 crore for the October-December period in 2019.
Revenue from operations increased to ₹4,641.6 crore in the third quarter, from ₹4,075.75 crore in the year-ago period, MRF Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
The company's board, which met on Thursday, also approved raising of up to ₹1,000 crore by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis in one or more tranches.
The tyre maker has authorised its finance committee to determine the detailed terms and conditions of the issue.
The board of directors also declared a second interim dividend of ₹3 per share (30%) for the financial year ending March 31, 2021.
