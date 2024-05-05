MRF Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.27% YOY

MRF Q4 Results Live : MRF declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline increased by 8.69% & the profit increased by 16.27% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.03% and the profit decreased by 22.29%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.66% q-o-q & increased by 16.88% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 24.18% q-o-q & increased by 0.55% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹933.97 for Q4 which increased by 16.27% Y-o-Y.

MRF has delivered 4.15% return in the last 1 week, 21.14% return in the last 6 months and 3.31% YTD return.

Currently, MRF has a market cap of ₹56772.77 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹151445 & ₹93026.25 respectively.

As of 05 May, 2024, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating & 2 analysts have given Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 05 May, 2024, was to Strong Sell.

MRF Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6349.36 6162.46 +3.03% 5841.72 +8.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 479.47 449.54 +6.66% 410.22 +16.88% Depreciation/ Amortization 385.25 359.98 +7.02% 329.64 +16.87% Total Operating Expense 5822.58 5467.67 +6.49% 5317.8 +9.49% Operating Income 526.78 694.79 -24.18% 523.92 +0.55% Net Income Before Taxes 527.34 682.41 -22.72% 501.25 +5.2% Net Income 396.11 509.71 -22.29% 340.67 +16.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 933.97 1201.81 -22.29% 803.26 +16.27%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹396.11Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹6349.36Cr

