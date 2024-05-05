MRF Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.27% YOY

MRF Q4 Results Live : MRF declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline increased by 8.69% & the profit increased by 16.27% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.03% and the profit decreased by 22.29%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.66% q-o-q & increased by 16.88% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 24.18% q-o-q & increased by 0.55% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹933.97 for Q4 which increased by 16.27% Y-o-Y.
MRF has delivered 4.15% return in the last 1 week, 21.14% return in the last 6 months and 3.31% YTD return.
Currently, MRF has a market cap of ₹56772.77 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹151445 & ₹93026.25 respectively.
As of 05 May, 2024, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating & 2 analysts have given Hold rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 05 May, 2024, was to Strong Sell.
MRF Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6349.36
|6162.46
|+3.03%
|5841.72
|+8.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|479.47
|449.54
|+6.66%
|410.22
|+16.88%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|385.25
|359.98
|+7.02%
|329.64
|+16.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|5822.58
|5467.67
|+6.49%
|5317.8
|+9.49%
|Operating Income
|526.78
|694.79
|-24.18%
|523.92
|+0.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|527.34
|682.41
|-22.72%
|501.25
|+5.2%
|Net Income
|396.11
|509.71
|-22.29%
|340.67
|+16.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|933.97
|1201.81
|-22.29%
|803.26
|+16.27%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹396.11Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹6349.36Cr
