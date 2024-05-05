Hello User
MRF Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.27% YOY

MRF Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.27% YOY

MRF Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.69% YoY & profit increased by 16.27% YoY

MRF Q4 Results Live : MRF declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline increased by 8.69% & the profit increased by 16.27% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.03% and the profit decreased by 22.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.66% q-o-q & increased by 16.88% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 24.18% q-o-q & increased by 0.55% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 933.97 for Q4 which increased by 16.27% Y-o-Y.

MRF has delivered 4.15% return in the last 1 week, 21.14% return in the last 6 months and 3.31% YTD return.

Currently, MRF has a market cap of 56772.77 Cr and 52wk high/low of 151445 & 93026.25 respectively.

As of 05 May, 2024, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating & 2 analysts have given Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 05 May, 2024, was to Strong Sell.

MRF Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6349.366162.46+3.03%5841.72+8.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total479.47449.54+6.66%410.22+16.88%
Depreciation/ Amortization385.25359.98+7.02%329.64+16.87%
Total Operating Expense5822.585467.67+6.49%5317.8+9.49%
Operating Income526.78694.79-24.18%523.92+0.55%
Net Income Before Taxes527.34682.41-22.72%501.25+5.2%
Net Income396.11509.71-22.29%340.67+16.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS933.971201.81-22.29%803.26+16.27%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹396.11Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹6349.36Cr

