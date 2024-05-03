Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  MRF Q4 results: Net profit drops 7.6% YoY to 379.6 crore; declares dividend of 194 per share

MRF Q4 results: Net profit drops 7.6% YoY to ₹379.6 crore; declares dividend of ₹194 per share

Ankit Gohel

  • MRF Q4 results: MRF board of directors has recommended a final dividend of 194 or 1,940% per equity share of face value of 10 each.

MRF Q4 results: MRF’s Q4FY24 revenue rose 8.6 % to 6,215.1 crore from 5,725.4 crore, YoY.

MRF on Friday reported a standalone net profit of 379.6 crore for the fourth quarter of FY24, a decline of 7.6% from 410.7 crore in the year-ago period.

The tyre manufacturer’s revenue from operations in Q4FY24 rose 8.6% to 6,215.1 crore from 5,725.4 crore, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the March quarter increased 5% to 885.7 crore from 843.1 crore, while EBITDA margin weakened to 14.3% from 14.7%, YoY.

On a consolidated basis, MRF reported a net profit of 396.11 crore, up 16% from 340.65 crore in the year-ago period. Its consolidated revenue from operations in Q4FY24 grew 8.38% to 6,349.36 crore from 5,841.72 crore, YoY.

For the entire financial year 2023-2024, MRF’s net profit jumped to 2,081.23 crore from 768.94 crore at the end of FY23.

The company’s revenue from operations in FY24 increased by 9.39% to 25,169.21 crore as against 23,008.50 crore in FY23.

MRF Dividend

The board of directors of MRF have recommended a final dividend of 194 or 1,940% per equity share of face value of 10 each.

The Company has already declared and paid two interim dividends of 3 per share each for the financial year ended March 2024. The total dividend for the FY24 works out to 200 per share, or 2000%, per share of 10 each, the company said.

MRF shares are India’s highest-priced stock that hit a record high of 151,283.40 on February 23, 2024. MRF share price has fallen 9% in the past three months, while the stock is down 1% year-to-date (YTD). In the past one year, MRF shares have gained over 37% and more than 60% in three years.

At 1:20 pm, MRF shares were trading 4.10% lower, or down by 5,484.45, at 1,28,441.80 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Stock Market Live Updates here

