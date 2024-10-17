MRP Agro Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 91.66% YOY

MRP Agro Q2 Results Live : MRP Agro declared their Q2 results on 15 October 2024, showcasing significant growth in profitability. The company reported a remarkable profit increase of 91.66% year-over-year, despite facing a 12.51% decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter.

The topline saw an 8.36% increase year-over-year, indicating a solid performance over the past year. However, quarter-over-quarter results reveal a different picture, with both revenue and profit experiencing declines of 12.51% and 27.72%, respectively.

In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 14.62% quarter-over-quarter but showed a decrease of 10.41% year-over-year. This suggests the company is managing its costs effectively compared to the same period last year.

Operating income reflected a significant change, decreasing by 35.26% from the previous quarter while soaring 101.94% year-over-year. This highlights MRP Agro's ability to improve its operational income compared to the same quarter last year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.75, marking an impressive increase of 326.83% year-over-year. This strong EPS growth underscores the company's robust profitability despite some quarterly setbacks.

In terms of stock performance, MRP Agro delivered a slight decline of -0.27% in the last week, but the company has seen substantial returns of 82.83% over the last six months and an impressive 155.12% year-to-date.

Currently, MRP Agro boasts a market capitalization of ₹110.09 crore, with a 52-week trading range between ₹32.85 and ₹141.4, indicating significant volatility and potential for investors.

MRP Agro Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 15.28 17.46 -12.51% 14.1 +8.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.14 0.12 +14.62% 0.16 -10.41% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.38 0.16 +139.05% 0 +22117.65% Total Operating Expense 14.36 16.05 -10.51% 13.64 +5.25% Operating Income 0.92 1.42 -35.26% 0.45 +101.94% Net Income Before Taxes 0.91 1.39 -34.26% 0.51 +80.81% Net Income 0.72 1 -27.72% 0.38 +91.66% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.75 1 +75% 0.41 +326.83%