MRP Agro Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 91.66% YOY

MRP Agro Q2 Results Live : MRP Agro declared their Q2 results on 15 October 2024, showcasing significant growth in profitability. The company reported a remarkable profit increase of 91.66% year-over-year, despite facing a 12.51% decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter.
The topline saw an 8.36% increase year-over-year, indicating a solid performance over the past year. However, quarter-over-quarter results reveal a different picture, with both revenue and profit experiencing declines of 12.51% and 27.72%, respectively.
In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 14.62% quarter-over-quarter but showed a decrease of 10.41% year-over-year. This suggests the company is managing its costs effectively compared to the same period last year.
Operating income reflected a significant change, decreasing by 35.26% from the previous quarter while soaring 101.94% year-over-year. This highlights MRP Agro's ability to improve its operational income compared to the same quarter last year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.75, marking an impressive increase of 326.83% year-over-year. This strong EPS growth underscores the company's robust profitability despite some quarterly setbacks.
In terms of stock performance, MRP Agro delivered a slight decline of -0.27% in the last week, but the company has seen substantial returns of 82.83% over the last six months and an impressive 155.12% year-to-date.
Currently, MRP Agro boasts a market capitalization of ₹110.09 crore, with a 52-week trading range between ₹32.85 and ₹141.4, indicating significant volatility and potential for investors.
MRP Agro Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|15.28
|17.46
|-12.51%
|14.1
|+8.36%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.14
|0.12
|+14.62%
|0.16
|-10.41%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.38
|0.16
|+139.05%
|0
|+22117.65%
|Total Operating Expense
|14.36
|16.05
|-10.51%
|13.64
|+5.25%
|Operating Income
|0.92
|1.42
|-35.26%
|0.45
|+101.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.91
|1.39
|-34.26%
|0.51
|+80.81%
|Net Income
|0.72
|1
|-27.72%
|0.38
|+91.66%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.75
|1
|+75%
|0.41
|+326.83%
