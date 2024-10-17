MRP Agro Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 91.66% YOY

MRP Agro Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 8.36% YoY & profit increased by 91.66% YoY.

Published17 Oct 2024, 10:14 AM IST
MRP Agro Q2 Results Live
MRP Agro Q2 Results Live

MRP Agro Q2 Results Live : MRP Agro declared their Q2 results on 15 October 2024, showcasing significant growth in profitability. The company reported a remarkable profit increase of 91.66% year-over-year, despite facing a 12.51% decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter.

The topline saw an 8.36% increase year-over-year, indicating a solid performance over the past year. However, quarter-over-quarter results reveal a different picture, with both revenue and profit experiencing declines of 12.51% and 27.72%, respectively.

In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 14.62% quarter-over-quarter but showed a decrease of 10.41% year-over-year. This suggests the company is managing its costs effectively compared to the same period last year.

Operating income reflected a significant change, decreasing by 35.26% from the previous quarter while soaring 101.94% year-over-year. This highlights MRP Agro's ability to improve its operational income compared to the same quarter last year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.75, marking an impressive increase of 326.83% year-over-year. This strong EPS growth underscores the company's robust profitability despite some quarterly setbacks.

In terms of stock performance, MRP Agro delivered a slight decline of -0.27% in the last week, but the company has seen substantial returns of 82.83% over the last six months and an impressive 155.12% year-to-date.

Currently, MRP Agro boasts a market capitalization of 110.09 crore, with a 52-week trading range between 32.85 and 141.4, indicating significant volatility and potential for investors.

MRP Agro Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue15.2817.46-12.51%14.1+8.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.140.12+14.62%0.16-10.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.380.16+139.05%0+22117.65%
Total Operating Expense14.3616.05-10.51%13.64+5.25%
Operating Income0.921.42-35.26%0.45+101.94%
Net Income Before Taxes0.911.39-34.26%0.51+80.81%
Net Income0.721-27.72%0.38+91.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.751+75%0.41+326.83%
₹0.72Cr
₹15.28Cr
17 Oct 2024, 10:14 AM IST
