The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 28, reporting a decline of 47 percent in consolidated net profit at 1,014.79 crore, compared to 1,913.35 crore in the corresponding period of last quarter.

While compared to Q1FY23, the loss is even bigger. The firm reported a loss of 62.6 percent YOY, as it earned 2,716.26 crore, in the corresponding period of last year. The FY23 net income stood at 2,655.40 crores, it said in a stock regulatory filing.

However, the net worth rose on both the QoQ and YoY basis. The net worth of the firm in the June'23 quarter was reported as 10,879.31 crore, which was 9,864.52 crore in Q4FY23 and 9,926.40 crore in Q1FY23.

The firm further stated that an amount off 30 crore had been provided towards payment of stamp duty for the year ended March 31, 2022 with regard to amalgamation of erstwhile subsidiary company ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (OMPL) with the company.

Out of the said amount, an amount of 27.50 Crore was paid during previous year ended March 31, 2023, and balance 2.50 crore was written back as same was no longer required to be paid, it said.

On July 28, shares of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited settled 2.16 per cent higher at 84.14 apiece on the BSE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saurav Mukherjee
A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 11:15 PM IST
