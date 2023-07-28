MRPL Q1 Results: Profit declines 62.6% at ₹1,015 crore, net worth rises YoY1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 10:42 PM IST
The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 28, reporting a decline of 47 percent in consolidated net profit at ₹1,014.79 crore, compared to ₹1,913.35 crore in the corresponding period of last quarter.
