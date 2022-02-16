Mrs. Bectors Food’s Q3 results are not crunchy enough

Despite the price hikes taken by the company, rising raw material and packaging costs impacted its Ebitda margins that plunged by 500 basis points (bps) y-o-y and 150bps sequentially. One basis point is 0.01%. The company said it managed to offset some of the rising costs through cost control measures. Even so, the Ebitda margin of 12.6% in Q3 is below the guided range. “We note that in the previous quarter it had reported margin of 14.1%; it maintains the guided range of 14-15% for margins for next year" said analysts at ICICI Securities in a report.