Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 21.56% YOY

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 21.56% YOY

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Q4 Results Live

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Q4 Results Live : Mrs Bectors Food Specialities declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 17.43% & the profit increased by 21.56% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.24% and the profit decreased by 2.88%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.97% q-o-q & increased by 36.12% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 6.11% q-o-q & increased by 21.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.7 for Q4 which increased by 21.15% Y-o-Y.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities has delivered -1.12% return in the last 1 week, 0.37% return in the last 6 months and 9.54% YTD return.

Currently, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities has a market cap of 7203.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1373.95 & 757.25 respectively.

As of 02 Jun, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Jun, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue406.39428.86-5.24%346.08+17.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total57.7256.6+1.97%42.4+36.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.3516.15+1.26%13.42+21.89%
Total Operating Expense364.11383.82-5.14%311.26+16.98%
Operating Income42.2945.04-6.11%34.82+21.44%
Net Income Before Taxes45.2146.35-2.46%37.02+22.1%
Net Income33.6234.61-2.88%27.65+21.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.75.89-3.23%4.7+21.15%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹33.62Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹406.39Cr

