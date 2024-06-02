Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 21.56% YOY

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Q4 Results Live : Mrs Bectors Food Specialities declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 17.43% & the profit increased by 21.56% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.24% and the profit decreased by 2.88%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.97% q-o-q & increased by 36.12% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 6.11% q-o-q & increased by 21.44% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.7 for Q4 which increased by 21.15% Y-o-Y.
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities has delivered -1.12% return in the last 1 week, 0.37% return in the last 6 months and 9.54% YTD return.
Currently, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities has a market cap of ₹7203.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1373.95 & ₹757.25 respectively.
As of 02 Jun, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 02 Jun, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|406.39
|428.86
|-5.24%
|346.08
|+17.43%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|57.72
|56.6
|+1.97%
|42.4
|+36.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.35
|16.15
|+1.26%
|13.42
|+21.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|364.11
|383.82
|-5.14%
|311.26
|+16.98%
|Operating Income
|42.29
|45.04
|-6.11%
|34.82
|+21.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|45.21
|46.35
|-2.46%
|37.02
|+22.1%
|Net Income
|33.62
|34.61
|-2.88%
|27.65
|+21.56%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.7
|5.89
|-3.23%
|4.7
|+21.15%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹33.62Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹406.39Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!