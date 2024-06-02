Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 21.56% YOY

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 17.43% YoY & profit increased by 21.56% YoY

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Q4 Results Live : Mrs Bectors Food Specialities declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 17.43% & the profit increased by 21.56% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.24% and the profit decreased by 2.88%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.97% q-o-q & increased by 36.12% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 6.11% q-o-q & increased by 21.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.7 for Q4 which increased by 21.15% Y-o-Y.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities has delivered -1.12% return in the last 1 week, 0.37% return in the last 6 months and 9.54% YTD return.

Currently, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities has a market cap of ₹7203.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1373.95 & ₹757.25 respectively.

As of 02 Jun, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Jun, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 406.39 428.86 -5.24% 346.08 +17.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 57.72 56.6 +1.97% 42.4 +36.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.35 16.15 +1.26% 13.42 +21.89% Total Operating Expense 364.11 383.82 -5.14% 311.26 +16.98% Operating Income 42.29 45.04 -6.11% 34.82 +21.44% Net Income Before Taxes 45.21 46.35 -2.46% 37.02 +22.1% Net Income 33.62 34.61 -2.88% 27.65 +21.56% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.7 5.89 -3.23% 4.7 +21.15%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹33.62Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹406.39Cr

