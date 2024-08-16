Msp Steel & Power Q1 results: profit at ₹6.78Cr, Revenue increased by 15.03% YoY

Msp Steel & Power Q1 Results Live : Msp Steel & Power has announced its Q1 results for the financial year on August 14, 2024. The company reported a revenue increase of 15.03% year-over-year, with profits reaching ₹6.78 crore. This is a significant improvement from the loss of ₹1.81 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The company's revenue also saw a 3.15% growth compared to the previous quarter.
Despite the positive revenue growth, Msp Steel & Power experienced an increase in Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses rose by 6.5% quarter-over-quarter and 18.1% year-over-year.
Operating income for the quarter saw a substantial rise, increasing by 159.65% quarter-over-quarter and 57.31% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.16, marking a 420% increase year-over-year.
Over the past week, Msp Steel & Power has delivered a return of -7.86%. However, the company's stock has shown resilience over a longer period, providing a 12.61% return in the last six months and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 33.88%.
Currently, Msp Steel & Power has a market capitalization of ₹1,257.2 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹37.3 and a 52-week low of ₹11.45, reflecting its volatility over the past year.
Msp Steel & Power Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|772
|748.41
|+3.15%
|671.12
|+15.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|18.3
|17.18
|+6.5%
|15.5
|+18.1%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.64
|13.26
|+2.91%
|13.96
|-2.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|742.37
|737
|+0.73%
|652.29
|+13.81%
|Operating Income
|29.63
|11.41
|+159.65%
|18.83
|+57.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|10.24
|3.98
|+157.3%
|2.99
|+242.14%
|Net Income
|6.78
|13.03
|-47.99%
|-1.81
|+474.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.16
|0.31
|-48.39%
|-0.05
|+420%
