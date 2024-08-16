Msp Steel & Power Q1 results: profit at ₹6.78Cr, Revenue increased by 15.03% YoY

Msp Steel & Power Q1 Results Live : Msp Steel & Power has announced its Q1 results for the financial year on August 14, 2024. The company reported a revenue increase of 15.03% year-over-year, with profits reaching ₹6.78 crore. This is a significant improvement from the loss of ₹1.81 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The company's revenue also saw a 3.15% growth compared to the previous quarter.

Despite the positive revenue growth, Msp Steel & Power experienced an increase in Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses rose by 6.5% quarter-over-quarter and 18.1% year-over-year.

Operating income for the quarter saw a substantial rise, increasing by 159.65% quarter-over-quarter and 57.31% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.16, marking a 420% increase year-over-year.

Over the past week, Msp Steel & Power has delivered a return of -7.86%. However, the company's stock has shown resilience over a longer period, providing a 12.61% return in the last six months and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 33.88%.

Currently, Msp Steel & Power has a market capitalization of ₹1,257.2 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹37.3 and a 52-week low of ₹11.45, reflecting its volatility over the past year.

Msp Steel & Power Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 772 748.41 +3.15% 671.12 +15.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 18.3 17.18 +6.5% 15.5 +18.1% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.64 13.26 +2.91% 13.96 -2.28% Total Operating Expense 742.37 737 +0.73% 652.29 +13.81% Operating Income 29.63 11.41 +159.65% 18.83 +57.31% Net Income Before Taxes 10.24 3.98 +157.3% 2.99 +242.14% Net Income 6.78 13.03 -47.99% -1.81 +474.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.16 0.31 -48.39% -0.05 +420%