Company Results

Msp Steel & Power Q1 results: profit at ₹6.78Cr, Revenue increased by 15.03% YoY

Livemint

Msp Steel & Power Q1 results: Revenue increased by 15.03% YoY & profit at 6.78Cr

Msp Steel & Power Q1 Results Live

Msp Steel & Power Q1 Results Live : Msp Steel & Power has announced its Q1 results for the financial year on August 14, 2024. The company reported a revenue increase of 15.03% year-over-year, with profits reaching 6.78 crore. This is a significant improvement from the loss of 1.81 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The company's revenue also saw a 3.15% growth compared to the previous quarter.

Despite the positive revenue growth, Msp Steel & Power experienced an increase in Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses rose by 6.5% quarter-over-quarter and 18.1% year-over-year.

Operating income for the quarter saw a substantial rise, increasing by 159.65% quarter-over-quarter and 57.31% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 0.16, marking a 420% increase year-over-year.

Over the past week, Msp Steel & Power has delivered a return of -7.86%. However, the company's stock has shown resilience over a longer period, providing a 12.61% return in the last six months and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 33.88%.

Currently, Msp Steel & Power has a market capitalization of 1,257.2 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 37.3 and a 52-week low of 11.45, reflecting its volatility over the past year.

Msp Steel & Power Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue772748.41+3.15%671.12+15.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total18.317.18+6.5%15.5+18.1%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.6413.26+2.91%13.96-2.28%
Total Operating Expense742.37737+0.73%652.29+13.81%
Operating Income29.6311.41+159.65%18.83+57.31%
Net Income Before Taxes10.243.98+157.3%2.99+242.14%
Net Income6.7813.03-47.99%-1.81+474.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.160.31-48.39%-0.05+420%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.78Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹772Cr

