MSTC Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 22.31% YoY

MSTC Q1 Results Live : MSTC declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw an increase of 5.87% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 22.31% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a decline of 4.81%, whereas the profit still managed a substantial increase of 27.76%.
A notable reduction was observed in the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 71.13% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 2.61% YoY. This significant reduction in expenses has played a crucial role in improving the company's profitability.
The operating income for MSTC saw a remarkable rise of 266.89% QoQ and an increase of 5.26% YoY. This surge in operating income reflects the company's effective cost management and operational efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹8.79, marking an increase of 22.25% YoY. This growth in EPS indicates a solid financial performance and returns for the shareholders.
Despite the positive quarterly results, MSTC's stock performance has been mixed. The company has delivered a negative return of -2.57% over the last week and -8.51% over the last six months. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, MSTC has achieved a commendable return of 25.53%.
Currently, MSTC boasts a market capitalization of ₹5913.95 crore. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹1165, while the 52-week low is ₹376. These figures reflect the stock's volatility and the range within which it has traded over the past year.
MSTC Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|189.5
|199.07
|-4.81%
|179
|+5.87%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|43.49
|150.64
|-71.13%
|44.66
|-2.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.66
|6.26
|+6.39%
|5.47
|+21.76%
|Total Operating Expense
|125.27
|237.55
|-47.27%
|117.98
|+6.18%
|Operating Income
|64.23
|-38.48
|+266.89%
|61.02
|+5.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|81.97
|106.8
|-23.25%
|80.56
|+1.75%
|Net Income
|61.9
|48.45
|+27.76%
|50.61
|+22.31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.79
|6.88
|+27.76%
|7.19
|+22.25%
