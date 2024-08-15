MSTC Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 22.31% YoY

MSTC Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 5.87% YoY & profit increased by 22.31% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 11:02 AM IST
MSTC Q1 Results Live
MSTC Q1 Results Live

MSTC Q1 Results Live : MSTC declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw an increase of 5.87% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 22.31% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a decline of 4.81%, whereas the profit still managed a substantial increase of 27.76%.

A notable reduction was observed in the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 71.13% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 2.61% YoY. This significant reduction in expenses has played a crucial role in improving the company's profitability.

The operating income for MSTC saw a remarkable rise of 266.89% QoQ and an increase of 5.26% YoY. This surge in operating income reflects the company's effective cost management and operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 8.79, marking an increase of 22.25% YoY. This growth in EPS indicates a solid financial performance and returns for the shareholders.

Despite the positive quarterly results, MSTC's stock performance has been mixed. The company has delivered a negative return of -2.57% over the last week and -8.51% over the last six months. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, MSTC has achieved a commendable return of 25.53%.

Currently, MSTC boasts a market capitalization of 5913.95 crore. The company's 52-week high stands at 1165, while the 52-week low is 376. These figures reflect the stock's volatility and the range within which it has traded over the past year.

MSTC Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue189.5199.07-4.81%179+5.87%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total43.49150.64-71.13%44.66-2.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.666.26+6.39%5.47+21.76%
Total Operating Expense125.27237.55-47.27%117.98+6.18%
Operating Income64.23-38.48+266.89%61.02+5.26%
Net Income Before Taxes81.97106.8-23.25%80.56+1.75%
Net Income61.948.45+27.76%50.61+22.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.796.88+27.76%7.19+22.25%
FAQs
₹61.9Cr
₹189.5Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 11:02 AM IST
