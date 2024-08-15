MSTC Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 22.31% YoY

MSTC Q1 Results Live : MSTC declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw an increase of 5.87% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 22.31% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a decline of 4.81%, whereas the profit still managed a substantial increase of 27.76%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A notable reduction was observed in the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 71.13% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 2.61% YoY. This significant reduction in expenses has played a crucial role in improving the company's profitability.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The operating income for MSTC saw a remarkable rise of 266.89% QoQ and an increase of 5.26% YoY. This surge in operating income reflects the company's effective cost management and operational efficiency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹8.79, marking an increase of 22.25% YoY. This growth in EPS indicates a solid financial performance and returns for the shareholders.

Despite the positive quarterly results, MSTC's stock performance has been mixed. The company has delivered a negative return of -2.57% over the last week and -8.51% over the last six months. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, MSTC has achieved a commendable return of 25.53%.

Currently, MSTC boasts a market capitalization of ₹5913.95 crore. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹1165, while the 52-week low is ₹376. These figures reflect the stock's volatility and the range within which it has traded over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MSTC Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 189.5 199.07 -4.81% 179 +5.87% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 43.49 150.64 -71.13% 44.66 -2.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.66 6.26 +6.39% 5.47 +21.76% Total Operating Expense 125.27 237.55 -47.27% 117.98 +6.18% Operating Income 64.23 -38.48 +266.89% 61.02 +5.26% Net Income Before Taxes 81.97 106.8 -23.25% 80.56 +1.75% Net Income 61.9 48.45 +27.76% 50.61 +22.31% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.79 6.88 +27.76% 7.19 +22.25%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹61.9Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹189.5Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar