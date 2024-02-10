MSTC Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 6.24% YoY

MSTC declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.53% & the profit increased by 6.24% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.49% and the profit decreased by 9.69%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.33% q-o-q & increased by 14.53% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1.68% q-o-q & increased by 14.32% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.1 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 6.29% Y-o-Y.
MSTC has delivered 6.65% return in the last 1 week, 145.54% return in the last 6 months, and 64.93% YTD return.
Currently, MSTC has a market cap of ₹7770.05 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1165 & ₹239 respectively.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹5.0. The record date for the dividend is 20 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 20 Feb, 2024.
MSTC Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|184.98
|187.77
|-1.49%
|168.88
|+9.53%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|51.38
|56.05
|-8.33%
|44.86
|+14.53%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.95
|5.47
|+27.06%
|5.47
|+27.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|127.32
|131.06
|-2.86%
|118.45
|+7.49%
|Operating Income
|57.66
|56.71
|+1.68%
|50.44
|+14.32%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|74.82
|78
|-4.07%
|63.56
|+17.72%
|Net Income
|49.97
|55.34
|-9.69%
|47.04
|+6.24%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.1
|7.86
|-9.67%
|6.68
|+6.29%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹49.97Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹184.98Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!