Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  MSTC Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 6.24% YoY

MSTC Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 6.24% YoY

Livemint

MSTC Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 9.53% YoY & Profit Increased by 6.24% YoY

MSTC Q3 FY24 Results Live

MSTC declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.53% & the profit increased by 6.24% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.49% and the profit decreased by 9.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.33% q-o-q & increased by 14.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.68% q-o-q & increased by 14.32% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.1 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 6.29% Y-o-Y.

MSTC has delivered 6.65% return in the last 1 week, 145.54% return in the last 6 months, and 64.93% YTD return.

Currently, MSTC has a market cap of 7770.05 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 1165 & 239 respectively.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 5.0. The record date for the dividend is 20 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 20 Feb, 2024.

MSTC Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue184.98187.77-1.49%168.88+9.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total51.3856.05-8.33%44.86+14.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.955.47+27.06%5.47+27.07%
Total Operating Expense127.32131.06-2.86%118.45+7.49%
Operating Income57.6656.71+1.68%50.44+14.32%
Net Income Before Taxes74.8278-4.07%63.56+17.72%
Net Income49.9755.34-9.69%47.04+6.24%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.17.86-9.67%6.68+6.29%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹49.97Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹184.98Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.