MSTC Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 6.24% YoY

MSTC declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.53% & the profit increased by 6.24% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.49% and the profit decreased by 9.69%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.33% q-o-q & increased by 14.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.68% q-o-q & increased by 14.32% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹7.1 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 6.29% Y-o-Y.

MSTC has delivered 6.65% return in the last 1 week, 145.54% return in the last 6 months, and 64.93% YTD return.

Currently, MSTC has a market cap of ₹7770.05 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1165 & ₹239 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹5.0. The record date for the dividend is 20 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 20 Feb, 2024.

MSTC Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 184.98 187.77 -1.49% 168.88 +9.53% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 51.38 56.05 -8.33% 44.86 +14.53% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.95 5.47 +27.06% 5.47 +27.07% Total Operating Expense 127.32 131.06 -2.86% 118.45 +7.49% Operating Income 57.66 56.71 +1.68% 50.44 +14.32% Net Income Before Taxes 74.82 78 -4.07% 63.56 +17.72% Net Income 49.97 55.34 -9.69% 47.04 +6.24% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.1 7.86 -9.67% 6.68 +6.29%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹49.97Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹184.98Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!