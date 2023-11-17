Mudunuru Q2 FY24 results: loss rise by 29.68% YOY

Mudunuru Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 67.68% YoY & loss increased by 29.68% YoY

Mudunuru declared their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 67.68% & the loss increased by 29.68% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 77.36% and the loss increased by 60.97%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 59.98% q-o-q & decreased by 29.81% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 58.96% q-o-q & decreased by 27.83% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-0.3 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 23.23% Y-o-Y.

Mudunuru has delivered 4.98% return in the last 1 week, 27.53% return in last 6 months and 47.34% YTD return.

Currently the Mudunuru has a market cap of ₹40.54 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹14.13 & ₹9.59 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mudunuru Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.27 1.21 -77.36% 0.85 -67.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.3 0.74 -59.98% 0.42 -29.81% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.08 0.1 -23.72% 0.1 -24.76% Total Operating Expense 1.06 1.7 -37.59% 1.46 -27.34% Operating Income -0.79 -0.5 -58.96% -0.62 -27.83% Net Income Before Taxes -0.86 -0.53 -60.07% -0.7 -22.64% Net Income -0.86 -0.53 -60.97% -0.66 -29.68% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.3 -0.19 -57.89% -0.24 -23.23%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.86Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.27Cr

