Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mudunuru Q2 FY24 results: loss rise by 29.68% YOY

Mudunuru Q2 FY24 results: loss rise by 29.68% YOY

Livemint

Mudunuru Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 67.68% YoY & loss increased by 29.68% YoY

Mudunuru Q2 FY24 Results

Mudunuru declared their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 67.68% & the loss increased by 29.68% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 77.36% and the loss increased by 60.97%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 59.98% q-o-q & decreased by 29.81% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 58.96% q-o-q & decreased by 27.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.3 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 23.23% Y-o-Y.

Mudunuru has delivered 4.98% return in the last 1 week, 27.53% return in last 6 months and 47.34% YTD return.

Currently the Mudunuru has a market cap of 40.54 Cr and 52wk high/low of 14.13 & 9.59 respectively.

Mudunuru Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.271.21-77.36%0.85-67.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.30.74-59.98%0.42-29.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.080.1-23.72%0.1-24.76%
Total Operating Expense1.061.7-37.59%1.46-27.34%
Operating Income-0.79-0.5-58.96%-0.62-27.83%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.86-0.53-60.07%-0.7-22.64%
Net Income-0.86-0.53-60.97%-0.66-29.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.3-0.19-57.89%-0.24-23.23%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.86Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.27Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 17 Nov 2023, 03:22 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.