Mudunuru Q2 FY24 results: loss rise by 29.68% YOY
Mudunuru declared their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 67.68% & the loss increased by 29.68% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 77.36% and the loss increased by 60.97%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 59.98% q-o-q & decreased by 29.81% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 58.96% q-o-q & decreased by 27.83% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.3 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 23.23% Y-o-Y.
Mudunuru has delivered 4.98% return in the last 1 week, 27.53% return in last 6 months and 47.34% YTD return.
Currently the Mudunuru has a market cap of ₹40.54 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹14.13 & ₹9.59 respectively.
Mudunuru Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.27
|1.21
|-77.36%
|0.85
|-67.68%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.3
|0.74
|-59.98%
|0.42
|-29.81%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.08
|0.1
|-23.72%
|0.1
|-24.76%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.06
|1.7
|-37.59%
|1.46
|-27.34%
|Operating Income
|-0.79
|-0.5
|-58.96%
|-0.62
|-27.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.86
|-0.53
|-60.07%
|-0.7
|-22.64%
|Net Income
|-0.86
|-0.53
|-60.97%
|-0.66
|-29.68%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.3
|-0.19
|-57.89%
|-0.24
|-23.23%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.86Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.27Cr
