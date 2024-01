Mufti operator Credo Brands Marketing announced its July-September quarter reuslts for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Tuesday, January 16, reprting a rise of 5.7 per cent in its consolidated net profit at ₹37 crore, compared to ₹35 crore in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MORE TO COM {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!