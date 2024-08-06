Mukand Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 21.36% YOY

Mukand Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 8.99% YoY & profit decreased by 21.36% YoY

Mukand Q1 Results Live : Mukand announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 8.99% and a decline in profit by 21.36% compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quarterly comparison shows a 1.52% increase in revenue and a 16.36% decrease in profit as compared to the previous quarter.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The company experienced a 6.93% increase in Selling, General & Administrative expenses sequentially and a 9.3% rise year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income took a hit with a 15.54% decrease quarter-over-quarter and a 7.67% decline year-over-year for Mukand.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹1.68, reflecting a 21.5% decrease year-on-year.

Investors have witnessed negative returns from Mukand with -9.33% in the last week, -17.29% in the last 6 months, and -16.93% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mukand currently holds a market capitalization of ₹2373.63 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹212.8 & ₹135 respectively.

Mukand Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1257.99 1239.16 +1.52% 1382.29 -8.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 56.2 52.56 +6.93% 51.42 +9.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.19 12.3 -9.02% 12.46 -10.19% Total Operating Expense 1198.43 1168.64 +2.55% 1317.78 -9.06% Operating Income 59.56 70.52 -15.54% 64.51 -7.67% Net Income Before Taxes 31.66 43.05 -26.46% 34.02 -6.94% Net Income 24.33 29.09 -16.36% 30.94 -21.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.68 2.01 -16.42% 2.14 -21.5%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹24.33Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1257.99Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar