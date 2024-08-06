Mukand Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 21.36% YOY

Mukand Q1 Results Live : Mukand announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 8.99% and a decline in profit by 21.36% compared to the same period last year.
Quarterly comparison shows a 1.52% increase in revenue and a 16.36% decrease in profit as compared to the previous quarter.
The company experienced a 6.93% increase in Selling, General & Administrative expenses sequentially and a 9.3% rise year-over-year.
Operating income took a hit with a 15.54% decrease quarter-over-quarter and a 7.67% decline year-over-year for Mukand.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹1.68, reflecting a 21.5% decrease year-on-year.
Investors have witnessed negative returns from Mukand with -9.33% in the last week, -17.29% in the last 6 months, and -16.93% year-to-date.
Mukand currently holds a market capitalization of ₹2373.63 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹212.8 & ₹135 respectively.
Mukand Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1257.99
|1239.16
|+1.52%
|1382.29
|-8.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|56.2
|52.56
|+6.93%
|51.42
|+9.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.19
|12.3
|-9.02%
|12.46
|-10.19%
|Total Operating Expense
|1198.43
|1168.64
|+2.55%
|1317.78
|-9.06%
|Operating Income
|59.56
|70.52
|-15.54%
|64.51
|-7.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|31.66
|43.05
|-26.46%
|34.02
|-6.94%
|Net Income
|24.33
|29.09
|-16.36%
|30.94
|-21.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.68
|2.01
|-16.42%
|2.14
|-21.5%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹24.33Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1257.99Cr
