Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mukand Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 21.36% YOY

Mukand Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 21.36% YOY

Livemint

Mukand Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 8.99% YoY & profit decreased by 21.36% YoY

Mukand Q1 Results Live

Mukand Q1 Results Live : Mukand announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 8.99% and a decline in profit by 21.36% compared to the same period last year.

Quarterly comparison shows a 1.52% increase in revenue and a 16.36% decrease in profit as compared to the previous quarter.

The company experienced a 6.93% increase in Selling, General & Administrative expenses sequentially and a 9.3% rise year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit with a 15.54% decrease quarter-over-quarter and a 7.67% decline year-over-year for Mukand.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 1.68, reflecting a 21.5% decrease year-on-year.

Investors have witnessed negative returns from Mukand with -9.33% in the last week, -17.29% in the last 6 months, and -16.93% year-to-date.

Mukand currently holds a market capitalization of 2373.63 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 212.8 & 135 respectively.

Mukand Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1257.991239.16+1.52%1382.29-8.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total56.252.56+6.93%51.42+9.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.1912.3-9.02%12.46-10.19%
Total Operating Expense1198.431168.64+2.55%1317.78-9.06%
Operating Income59.5670.52-15.54%64.51-7.67%
Net Income Before Taxes31.6643.05-26.46%34.02-6.94%
Net Income24.3329.09-16.36%30.94-21.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.682.01-16.42%2.14-21.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹24.33Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1257.99Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

