Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Mukand Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.25% YoY

Mukand Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.25% YoY

Livemint

Mukand Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by 11.56% YoY & Profit Increased by 3.25% YoY

Mukand Q3 FY24 Results Live

Mukand declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.56% & the profit increased by 3.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.53% and the profit decreased by 16.95%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.93% q-o-q and increased by 24.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 13.39% q-o-q and decreased by 17.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.34 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 3.08% Y-o-Y.

Mukand has delivered -3.87% return in the last 1 week, 4.14% return in the last 6 months, and -10.9% YTD return.

Currently, Mukand has a market cap of 2546.01 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 212.8 & 115.2 respectively.

Mukand Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1176.681376.68-14.53%1330.47-11.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total63.4351.6+22.93%51.14+24.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.4912.47+0.16%14.38-13.14%
Total Operating Expense1126.921319.23-14.58%1270.31-11.29%
Operating Income49.7657.45-13.39%60.16-17.29%
Net Income Before Taxes21.9127.85-21.33%15.77+38.93%
Net Income19.3623.31-16.95%18.75+3.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.341.61-16.77%1.3+3.08%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹19.36Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1176.68Cr

