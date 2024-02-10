Mukand Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.25% YoY

Mukand declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.56% & the profit increased by 3.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.53% and the profit decreased by 16.95%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.93% q-o-q and increased by 24.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 13.39% q-o-q and decreased by 17.29% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.34 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 3.08% Y-o-Y.

Mukand has delivered -3.87% return in the last 1 week, 4.14% return in the last 6 months, and -10.9% YTD return.

Currently, Mukand has a market cap of ₹2546.01 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹212.8 & ₹115.2 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mukand Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1176.68 1376.68 -14.53% 1330.47 -11.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 63.43 51.6 +22.93% 51.14 +24.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.49 12.47 +0.16% 14.38 -13.14% Total Operating Expense 1126.92 1319.23 -14.58% 1270.31 -11.29% Operating Income 49.76 57.45 -13.39% 60.16 -17.29% Net Income Before Taxes 21.91 27.85 -21.33% 15.77 +38.93% Net Income 19.36 23.31 -16.95% 18.75 +3.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.34 1.61 -16.77% 1.3 +3.08%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹19.36Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1176.68Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!