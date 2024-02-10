Mukand Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.25% YoY

Mukand declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.56% & the profit increased by 3.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.53% and the profit decreased by 16.95%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.93% q-o-q and increased by 24.03% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 13.39% q-o-q and decreased by 17.29% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.34 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 3.08% Y-o-Y.
Mukand has delivered -3.87% return in the last 1 week, 4.14% return in the last 6 months, and -10.9% YTD return.
Currently, Mukand has a market cap of ₹2546.01 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹212.8 & ₹115.2 respectively.
Mukand Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1176.68
|1376.68
|-14.53%
|1330.47
|-11.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|63.43
|51.6
|+22.93%
|51.14
|+24.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.49
|12.47
|+0.16%
|14.38
|-13.14%
|Total Operating Expense
|1126.92
|1319.23
|-14.58%
|1270.31
|-11.29%
|Operating Income
|49.76
|57.45
|-13.39%
|60.16
|-17.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|21.91
|27.85
|-21.33%
|15.77
|+38.93%
|Net Income
|19.36
|23.31
|-16.95%
|18.75
|+3.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.34
|1.61
|-16.77%
|1.3
|+3.08%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹19.36Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1176.68Cr
