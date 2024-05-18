Mukand Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 76.8% YOY

Mukand Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 5.58% YoY & profit decreased by 76.8% YoY

Mukand Q4 Results Live : Mukand declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.58% & the profit decreased by 76.8% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.31% and the profit increased by 50.26%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.14% q-o-q & decreased by 7.51% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 41.71% q-o-q & increased by 117.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.01 for Q4 which decreased by 76.85% Y-o-Y.

Mukand has delivered -2.89% return in the last 1 week, -9.46% return in last 6 months and -18.41% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Mukand has a market cap of ₹2331.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹212.8 & ₹115.2 respectively.

Mukand Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1239.16 1176.68 +5.31% 1312.35 -5.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 52.56 63.43 -17.14% 56.83 -7.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.3 12.49 -1.52% 14.82 -17% Total Operating Expense 1168.64 1126.92 +3.7% 1705.69 -31.49% Operating Income 70.52 49.76 +41.71% -393.34 +117.93% Net Income Before Taxes 43.05 21.91 +96.49% 122.83 -64.95% Net Income 29.09 19.36 +50.26% 125.39 -76.8% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.01 1.34 +50% 8.68 -76.85%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹29.09Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1239.16Cr

