Mukand Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 76.8% YOY

Livemint

Mukand Q4 Results Live : Mukand declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.58% & the profit decreased by 76.8% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.31% and the profit increased by 50.26%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.14% q-o-q & decreased by 7.51% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 41.71% q-o-q & increased by 117.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.01 for Q4 which decreased by 76.85% Y-o-Y.

Mukand has delivered -2.89% return in the last 1 week, -9.46% return in last 6 months and -18.41% YTD return.

Currently, Mukand has a market cap of 2331.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of 212.8 & 115.2 respectively.

Mukand Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1239.161176.68+5.31%1312.35-5.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total52.5663.43-17.14%56.83-7.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.312.49-1.52%14.82-17%
Total Operating Expense1168.641126.92+3.7%1705.69-31.49%
Operating Income70.5249.76+41.71%-393.34+117.93%
Net Income Before Taxes43.0521.91+96.49%122.83-64.95%
Net Income29.0919.36+50.26%125.39-76.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.011.34+50%8.68-76.85%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹29.09Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1239.16Cr

