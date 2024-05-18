Mukand Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 76.8% YOY

Mukand Q4 Results Live : Mukand declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.58% & the profit decreased by 76.8% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.31% and the profit increased by 50.26%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.14% q-o-q & decreased by 7.51% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 41.71% q-o-q & increased by 117.93% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.01 for Q4 which decreased by 76.85% Y-o-Y.
Mukand has delivered -2.89% return in the last 1 week, -9.46% return in last 6 months and -18.41% YTD return.
Currently, Mukand has a market cap of ₹2331.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹212.8 & ₹115.2 respectively.
Mukand Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1239.16
|1176.68
|+5.31%
|1312.35
|-5.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|52.56
|63.43
|-17.14%
|56.83
|-7.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.3
|12.49
|-1.52%
|14.82
|-17%
|Total Operating Expense
|1168.64
|1126.92
|+3.7%
|1705.69
|-31.49%
|Operating Income
|70.52
|49.76
|+41.71%
|-393.34
|+117.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|43.05
|21.91
|+96.49%
|122.83
|-64.95%
|Net Income
|29.09
|19.36
|+50.26%
|125.39
|-76.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.01
|1.34
|+50%
|8.68
|-76.85%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹29.09Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1239.16Cr
