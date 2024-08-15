Mukat Pipes Q1 results: loss at ₹0.03Cr, Revenue decreased by 19.11% YoY

Mukat Pipes Q1 Results Live : Mukat Pipes Q1 Results Live: Mukat Pipes declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.11% year-over-year and the loss came at ₹0.03 crore. It is noteworthy that Mukat Pipes had declared a profit of ₹0.15 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by a significant 49.11%.

The Selling, general, and administrative expenses showed a decline of 36.29% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 7.67% year-over-year. This indicates the company's efforts towards cost control amidst declining revenues.

The operating income was down by 9.6% quarter-over-quarter and decreased drastically by 252.5% year-over-year. This sharp decline in operating income signals challenges in maintaining operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹-0.02, which represents a decrease of 116.67% year-over-year. This negative EPS reflects the financial strain the company has been experiencing.

Despite the disappointing quarterly results, Mukat Pipes has delivered a -9.46% return in the last week, a 46.51% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 72.98% year-to-date return. This indicates that while the recent performance is lackluster, the company's stock has shown strong returns over a longer period.

Currently, Mukat Pipes has a market capitalization of ₹26.05 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹25.98, and the 52-week low is ₹5.96. This wide range highlights the volatility and potential for significant movement in the company's stock price.

Mukat Pipes Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.05 2.06 -49.11% 1.3 -19.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.25 0.39 -36.29% 0.27 -7.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.03 0.03 +3.61% 0.03 -1.25% Total Operating Expense 1.16 2.16 -46.31% 1.22 -4.97% Operating Income -0.11 -0.1 -9.6% 0.07 -252.5% Net Income Before Taxes -0.03 0.04 -170.66% 0.15 -119.71% Net Income -0.03 0.04 -170.66% 0.15 -119.71% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.02 0.03 -166.67% 0.12 -116.67%