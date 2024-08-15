Mukat Pipes Q1 results: loss at ₹0.03Cr, Revenue decreased by 19.11% YoY

Mukat Pipes Q1 Results Live : Mukat Pipes Q1 Results Live: Mukat Pipes declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.11% year-over-year and the loss came at ₹0.03 crore. It is noteworthy that Mukat Pipes had declared a profit of ₹0.15 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by a significant 49.11%.
The Selling, general, and administrative expenses showed a decline of 36.29% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 7.67% year-over-year. This indicates the company's efforts towards cost control amidst declining revenues.
The operating income was down by 9.6% quarter-over-quarter and decreased drastically by 252.5% year-over-year. This sharp decline in operating income signals challenges in maintaining operational efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹-0.02, which represents a decrease of 116.67% year-over-year. This negative EPS reflects the financial strain the company has been experiencing.
Despite the disappointing quarterly results, Mukat Pipes has delivered a -9.46% return in the last week, a 46.51% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 72.98% year-to-date return. This indicates that while the recent performance is lackluster, the company's stock has shown strong returns over a longer period.
Currently, Mukat Pipes has a market capitalization of ₹26.05 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹25.98, and the 52-week low is ₹5.96. This wide range highlights the volatility and potential for significant movement in the company's stock price.
Mukat Pipes Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.05
|2.06
|-49.11%
|1.3
|-19.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.25
|0.39
|-36.29%
|0.27
|-7.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.03
|0.03
|+3.61%
|0.03
|-1.25%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.16
|2.16
|-46.31%
|1.22
|-4.97%
|Operating Income
|-0.11
|-0.1
|-9.6%
|0.07
|-252.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.03
|0.04
|-170.66%
|0.15
|-119.71%
|Net Income
|-0.03
|0.04
|-170.66%
|0.15
|-119.71%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.02
|0.03
|-166.67%
|0.12
|-116.67%
