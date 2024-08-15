Mukat Pipes Q1 results: loss at ₹0.03Cr, Revenue decreased by 19.11% YoY

Mukat Pipes Q1 results: Revenue decreased by 19.11% YoY & loss at 0.03Cr

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 11:01 AM IST
Mukat Pipes Q1 Results Live
Mukat Pipes Q1 Results Live

Mukat Pipes Q1 Results Live : Mukat Pipes Q1 Results Live: Mukat Pipes declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.11% year-over-year and the loss came at 0.03 crore. It is noteworthy that Mukat Pipes had declared a profit of 0.15 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by a significant 49.11%.

The Selling, general, and administrative expenses showed a decline of 36.29% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 7.67% year-over-year. This indicates the company's efforts towards cost control amidst declining revenues.

The operating income was down by 9.6% quarter-over-quarter and decreased drastically by 252.5% year-over-year. This sharp decline in operating income signals challenges in maintaining operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at -0.02, which represents a decrease of 116.67% year-over-year. This negative EPS reflects the financial strain the company has been experiencing.

Despite the disappointing quarterly results, Mukat Pipes has delivered a -9.46% return in the last week, a 46.51% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 72.98% year-to-date return. This indicates that while the recent performance is lackluster, the company's stock has shown strong returns over a longer period.

Currently, Mukat Pipes has a market capitalization of 26.05 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 25.98, and the 52-week low is 5.96. This wide range highlights the volatility and potential for significant movement in the company's stock price.

Mukat Pipes Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.052.06-49.11%1.3-19.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.250.39-36.29%0.27-7.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.030.03+3.61%0.03-1.25%
Total Operating Expense1.162.16-46.31%1.22-4.97%
Operating Income-0.11-0.1-9.6%0.07-252.5%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.030.04-170.66%0.15-119.71%
Net Income-0.030.04-170.66%0.15-119.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.020.03-166.67%0.12-116.67%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-0.03Cr
₹1.05Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 11:01 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsMukat Pipes Q1 results: loss at ₹0.03Cr, Revenue decreased by 19.11% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue