Mukta Arts Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 93.64% YOY

Mukta Arts Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 93.64% YOY

Livemint

Mukta Arts Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 28.16% YoY & loss decreased by 93.64% YoY

Mukta Arts Q3 FY24 Results Live

Mukta Arts declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 28.16% & the loss decreased by 93.64% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 11.92% and the loss increased by 104.32%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.04% q-o-q & increased by 5.23% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 58.83% q-o-q & increased by 373.52% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.07 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 94.82% Y-o-Y.

Mukta Arts has delivered -3.39% return in the last 1 week, 56.5% return in the last 6 months, and 5.79% YTD return.

Currently, Mukta Arts has a market cap of 183.62 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 99.05 & 43 respectively.

Mukta Arts Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue53.8261.1-11.92%41.99+28.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.689.88-2.04%9.2+5.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.45.08+6.27%5.28+2.39%
Total Operating Expense51.254.74-6.46%42.95+19.2%
Operating Income2.626.37-58.83%-0.96+373.52%
Net Income Before Taxes0.324.58-93.05%-2.76+111.52%
Net Income-0.194.32-104.32%-2.94+93.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.071.91-103.52%-1.3+94.82%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.19Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹53.82Cr

