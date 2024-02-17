Mukta Arts Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 93.64% YOY

Mukta Arts declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 28.16% & the loss decreased by 93.64% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 11.92% and the loss increased by 104.32%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.04% q-o-q & increased by 5.23% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 58.83% q-o-q & increased by 373.52% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-0.07 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 94.82% Y-o-Y.

Mukta Arts has delivered -3.39% return in the last 1 week, 56.5% return in the last 6 months, and 5.79% YTD return.

Currently, Mukta Arts has a market cap of ₹183.62 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹99.05 & ₹43 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mukta Arts Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 53.82 61.1 -11.92% 41.99 +28.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.68 9.88 -2.04% 9.2 +5.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.4 5.08 +6.27% 5.28 +2.39% Total Operating Expense 51.2 54.74 -6.46% 42.95 +19.2% Operating Income 2.62 6.37 -58.83% -0.96 +373.52% Net Income Before Taxes 0.32 4.58 -93.05% -2.76 +111.52% Net Income -0.19 4.32 -104.32% -2.94 +93.64% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.07 1.91 -103.52% -1.3 +94.82%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.19Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹53.82Cr

