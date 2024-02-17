Mukta Arts Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 93.64% YOY

Mukta Arts declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 28.16% & the loss decreased by 93.64% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 11.92% and the loss increased by 104.32%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.04% q-o-q & increased by 5.23% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 58.83% q-o-q & increased by 373.52% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.07 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 94.82% Y-o-Y.
Mukta Arts has delivered -3.39% return in the last 1 week, 56.5% return in the last 6 months, and 5.79% YTD return.
Currently, Mukta Arts has a market cap of ₹183.62 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹99.05 & ₹43 respectively.
Mukta Arts Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|53.82
|61.1
|-11.92%
|41.99
|+28.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.68
|9.88
|-2.04%
|9.2
|+5.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.4
|5.08
|+6.27%
|5.28
|+2.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|51.2
|54.74
|-6.46%
|42.95
|+19.2%
|Operating Income
|2.62
|6.37
|-58.83%
|-0.96
|+373.52%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.32
|4.58
|-93.05%
|-2.76
|+111.52%
|Net Income
|-0.19
|4.32
|-104.32%
|-2.94
|+93.64%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.07
|1.91
|-103.52%
|-1.3
|+94.82%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.19Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹53.82Cr
