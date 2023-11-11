comScore
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q2 FY24 results: loss at 19.07Cr, Revenue increased by 29.6% YoY
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q2 FY24 results: loss at ₹19.07Cr, Revenue increased by 29.6% YoY

 Livemint

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 29.6% YoY & loss at ₹19.07Cr

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q2 FY24 ResultsPremium
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q2 FY24 Results

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 29.6% & the loss came at 19.07cr. It is noteworthy that Multi Commodity Exchange Of India had declared a profit of 63.27cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.27%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.56% q-o-q & increased by 18.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 654.56% q-o-q & decreased by 158.94% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -3.74 for Q2 FY24, which decreased by 130.09% Y-o-Y.

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India has delivered 2.05% return in the last 1 week, 80.48% return in the last 6 months, and 59.27% YTD return.

Currently, the Multi Commodity Exchange Of India has a market cap of 12599.97 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 2666 & 1285.05 respectively.

As of 11 Nov, 2023, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Nov, 2023, was to Hold.

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue165.11145.77+13.27%127.4+29.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total35.1332.66+7.56%29.7+18.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.574.33+51.73%5.77+13.86%
Total Operating Expense200.38139.41+43.73%67.56+196.6%
Operating Income-35.276.36-654.56%59.84-158.94%
Net Income Before Taxes-17.4425.44-168.55%76.72-122.73%
Net Income-19.0719.66-197%63.27-130.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.743.86-196.89%12.43-130.09%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-19.07Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹165.11Cr

Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 02:14 AM IST
