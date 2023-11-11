Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q2 FY24 results: loss at ₹19.07Cr, Revenue increased by 29.6% YoY
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 29.6% & the loss came at ₹19.07cr. It is noteworthy that Multi Commodity Exchange Of India had declared a profit of ₹63.27cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.27%.