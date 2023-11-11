Hello User
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q2 FY24 results: loss at 19.07Cr, Revenue increased by 29.6% YoY

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 29.6% YoY & loss at 19.07Cr

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q2 FY24 Results

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 29.6% & the loss came at 19.07cr. It is noteworthy that Multi Commodity Exchange Of India had declared a profit of 63.27cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.27%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.56% q-o-q & increased by 18.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 654.56% q-o-q & decreased by 158.94% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -3.74 for Q2 FY24, which decreased by 130.09% Y-o-Y.

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India has delivered 2.05% return in the last 1 week, 80.48% return in the last 6 months, and 59.27% YTD return.

Currently, the Multi Commodity Exchange Of India has a market cap of 12599.97 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 2666 & 1285.05 respectively.

As of 11 Nov, 2023, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Nov, 2023, was to Hold.

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue165.11145.77+13.27%127.4+29.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total35.1332.66+7.56%29.7+18.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.574.33+51.73%5.77+13.86%
Total Operating Expense200.38139.41+43.73%67.56+196.6%
Operating Income-35.276.36-654.56%59.84-158.94%
Net Income Before Taxes-17.4425.44-168.55%76.72-122.73%
Net Income-19.0719.66-197%63.27-130.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.743.86-196.89%12.43-130.09%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-19.07Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹165.11Cr

Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 02:14 AM IST
