Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q2 FY24 results: loss at 19.07Cr, Revenue increased by 29.6% YoY

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 29.6% YoY & loss at ₹19.07Cr

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 29.6% & the loss came at ₹19.07cr. It is noteworthy that Multi Commodity Exchange Of India had declared a profit of ₹63.27cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.27%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.56% q-o-q & increased by 18.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 654.56% q-o-q & decreased by 158.94% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-3.74 for Q2 FY24, which decreased by 130.09% Y-o-Y.

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India has delivered 2.05% return in the last 1 week, 80.48% return in the last 6 months, and 59.27% YTD return.

Currently, the Multi Commodity Exchange Of India has a market cap of ₹12599.97 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2666 & ₹1285.05 respectively.

As of 11 Nov, 2023, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Nov, 2023, was to Hold.

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 165.11 145.77 +13.27% 127.4 +29.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 35.13 32.66 +7.56% 29.7 +18.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.57 4.33 +51.73% 5.77 +13.86% Total Operating Expense 200.38 139.41 +43.73% 67.56 +196.6% Operating Income -35.27 6.36 -654.56% 59.84 -158.94% Net Income Before Taxes -17.44 25.44 -168.55% 76.72 -122.73% Net Income -19.07 19.66 -197% 63.27 -130.14% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.74 3.86 -196.89% 12.43 -130.09%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-19.07Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹165.11Cr

