Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q2 FY24 results: loss at ₹19.07Cr, Revenue increased by 29.6% YoY
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 29.6% & the loss came at ₹19.07cr. It is noteworthy that Multi Commodity Exchange Of India had declared a profit of ₹63.27cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.27%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.56% q-o-q & increased by 18.28% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 654.56% q-o-q & decreased by 158.94% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-3.74 for Q2 FY24, which decreased by 130.09% Y-o-Y.
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India has delivered 2.05% return in the last 1 week, 80.48% return in the last 6 months, and 59.27% YTD return.
Currently, the Multi Commodity Exchange Of India has a market cap of ₹12599.97 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2666 & ₹1285.05 respectively.
As of 11 Nov, 2023, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 11 Nov, 2023, was to Hold.
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|165.11
|145.77
|+13.27%
|127.4
|+29.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|35.13
|32.66
|+7.56%
|29.7
|+18.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.57
|4.33
|+51.73%
|5.77
|+13.86%
|Total Operating Expense
|200.38
|139.41
|+43.73%
|67.56
|+196.6%
|Operating Income
|-35.27
|6.36
|-654.56%
|59.84
|-158.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-17.44
|25.44
|-168.55%
|76.72
|-122.73%
|Net Income
|-19.07
|19.66
|-197%
|63.27
|-130.14%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-3.74
|3.86
|-196.89%
|12.43
|-130.09%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-19.07Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹165.11Cr
