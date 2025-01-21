Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q3 results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025: profit at ₹160.04Cr, Revenue increased by 57.35% YoY

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q3 Results 2025:Multi Commodity Exchange Of India declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant topline increase of 57.35% year-on-year, with profits reaching ₹160.04 crore. This marks a notable turnaround for the company, which reported a loss of ₹5.35 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year. Additionally, revenue rose by 5.53% compared to the prior quarter.
The company experienced a decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which fell by 1.44% quarter-on-quarter but saw a year-on-year increase of 42.95%. This financial performance is highlighted by a remarkable operating income growth of 7.93% quarter-on-quarter, and an astounding increase of 676.8% year-on-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹31.38 for the third quarter, reflecting an enormous year-on-year increase of 3088.57%. Such performance has contributed to positive market sentiment, with Multi Commodity Exchange Of India delivering an 8.27% return over the last week and a remarkable 58.36% return over the last six months, although it has seen a slight decline of -3.32% year-to-date.
As of 21 Jan, 2025, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹30,678.62 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹7048.6 and a low of ₹2917.85. Analysts remain cautious, with 2 analysts rating the stock as a Sell, 4 as Hold, and 2 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation currently stands as Hold, indicating a balanced outlook for investors.
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|301.38
|285.58
|+5.53%
|191.53
|+57.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|52.75
|53.52
|-1.44%
|36.9
|+42.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.6
|14.03
|+4.06%
|11.25
|+29.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|122.86
|120.17
|+2.24%
|222.48
|-44.78%
|Operating Income
|178.52
|165.41
|+7.93%
|-30.95
|+676.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|201.87
|190.99
|+5.7%
|-14.41
|+1500.9%
|Net Income
|160.04
|153.62
|+4.18%
|-5.35
|+3091.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|31.38
|30.12
|+4.18%
|-1.05
|+3088.57%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹160.04Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹301.38Cr