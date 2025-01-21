Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q3 results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025: profit at ₹160.04Cr, Revenue increased by 57.35% YoY

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q3 Results 2025:Multi Commodity Exchange Of India declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant topline increase of 57.35% year-on-year, with profits reaching ₹160.04 crore. This marks a notable turnaround for the company, which reported a loss of ₹5.35 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year. Additionally, revenue rose by 5.53% compared to the prior quarter.

The company experienced a decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which fell by 1.44% quarter-on-quarter but saw a year-on-year increase of 42.95%. This financial performance is highlighted by a remarkable operating income growth of 7.93% quarter-on-quarter, and an astounding increase of 676.8% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹31.38 for the third quarter, reflecting an enormous year-on-year increase of 3088.57%. Such performance has contributed to positive market sentiment, with Multi Commodity Exchange Of India delivering an 8.27% return over the last week and a remarkable 58.36% return over the last six months, although it has seen a slight decline of -3.32% year-to-date.

As of 21 Jan, 2025, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹30,678.62 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹7048.6 and a low of ₹2917.85. Analysts remain cautious, with 2 analysts rating the stock as a Sell, 4 as Hold, and 2 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation currently stands as Hold, indicating a balanced outlook for investors.

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 301.38 285.58 +5.53% 191.53 +57.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 52.75 53.52 -1.44% 36.9 +42.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.6 14.03 +4.06% 11.25 +29.78% Total Operating Expense 122.86 120.17 +2.24% 222.48 -44.78% Operating Income 178.52 165.41 +7.93% -30.95 +676.8% Net Income Before Taxes 201.87 190.99 +5.7% -14.41 +1500.9% Net Income 160.04 153.62 +4.18% -5.35 +3091.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 31.38 30.12 +4.18% -1.05 +3088.57%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.