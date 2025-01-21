Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q3 results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025: profit at ₹160.04Cr, Revenue increased by 57.35% YoY

Published21 Jan 2025, 11:07 AM IST
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q3 Results 2025:Multi Commodity Exchange Of India declared their Q3 results on 20 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant topline increase of 57.35% year-on-year, with profits reaching 160.04 crore. This marks a notable turnaround for the company, which reported a loss of 5.35 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year. Additionally, revenue rose by 5.53% compared to the prior quarter.

The company experienced a decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which fell by 1.44% quarter-on-quarter but saw a year-on-year increase of 42.95%. This financial performance is highlighted by a remarkable operating income growth of 7.93% quarter-on-quarter, and an astounding increase of 676.8% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 31.38 for the third quarter, reflecting an enormous year-on-year increase of 3088.57%. Such performance has contributed to positive market sentiment, with Multi Commodity Exchange Of India delivering an 8.27% return over the last week and a remarkable 58.36% return over the last six months, although it has seen a slight decline of -3.32% year-to-date.

As of 21 Jan, 2025, the company boasts a market capitalization of 30,678.62 crore, with a 52-week high of 7048.6 and a low of 2917.85. Analysts remain cautious, with 2 analysts rating the stock as a Sell, 4 as Hold, and 2 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation currently stands as Hold, indicating a balanced outlook for investors.

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue301.38285.58+5.53%191.53+57.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total52.7553.52-1.44%36.9+42.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.614.03+4.06%11.25+29.78%
Total Operating Expense122.86120.17+2.24%222.48-44.78%
Operating Income178.52165.41+7.93%-30.95+676.8%
Net Income Before Taxes201.87190.99+5.7%-14.41+1500.9%
Net Income160.04153.62+4.18%-5.35+3091.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS31.3830.12+4.18%-1.05+3088.57%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹160.04Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹301.38Cr

First Published:21 Jan 2025, 11:07 AM IST
