Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1512.29% YOY

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 35.43% YoY & profit increased by 1512.29% YoY

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q4 Results LivePremium
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q4 Results Live

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q4 Results Live : Multi Commodity Exchange Of India declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 35.43% & the profit increased by 1512.29% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.42% and the profit increased by 1742.43%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.05% q-o-q & increased by 33.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 385.11% q-o-q & increased by 2472.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 17.43 for Q4 which increased by 1529.18% Y-o-Y.

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India has delivered 7.92% return in the last 1 week, 81.77% return in last 6 months and 25.7% YTD return.

Currently the Multi Commodity Exchange Of India has a market cap of 20473.62 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4072.6 & 1285.05 respectively.

As of 25 Apr, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue181.14191.53-5.42%133.75+35.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total39.8736.9+8.05%29.97+33.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.7811.25+22.49%5.79+138%
Total Operating Expense92.9222.48-58.24%137.47-32.42%
Operating Income88.24-30.95+385.11%-3.72+2472.04%
Net Income Before Taxes108.39-14.41+852.19%14.01+673.66%
Net Income87.87-5.35+1742.43%5.45+1512.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.43-1.05+1760.35%1.07+1529.18%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹87.87Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹181.14Cr

Published: 25 Apr 2024, 02:41 AM IST
