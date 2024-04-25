Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1512.29% YOY
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 35.43% YoY & profit increased by 1512.29% YoY
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q4 Results Live : Multi Commodity Exchange Of India declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 35.43% & the profit increased by 1512.29% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.42% and the profit increased by 1742.43%.