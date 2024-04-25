Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1512.29% YOY

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 35.43% YoY & profit increased by 1512.29% YoY

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q4 Results Live : Multi Commodity Exchange Of India declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 35.43% & the profit increased by 1512.29% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.42% and the profit increased by 1742.43%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.05% q-o-q & increased by 33.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 385.11% q-o-q & increased by 2472.04% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹17.43 for Q4 which increased by 1529.18% Y-o-Y.

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India has delivered 7.92% return in the last 1 week, 81.77% return in last 6 months and 25.7% YTD return.

Currently the Multi Commodity Exchange Of India has a market cap of ₹20473.62 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4072.6 & ₹1285.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 25 Apr, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 181.14 191.53 -5.42% 133.75 +35.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 39.87 36.9 +8.05% 29.97 +33.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.78 11.25 +22.49% 5.79 +138% Total Operating Expense 92.9 222.48 -58.24% 137.47 -32.42% Operating Income 88.24 -30.95 +385.11% -3.72 +2472.04% Net Income Before Taxes 108.39 -14.41 +852.19% 14.01 +673.66% Net Income 87.87 -5.35 +1742.43% 5.45 +1512.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.43 -1.05 +1760.35% 1.07 +1529.18%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹87.87Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹181.14Cr

