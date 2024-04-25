Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1512.29% YOY

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Q4 Results Live : Multi Commodity Exchange Of India declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 35.43% & the profit increased by 1512.29% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.42% and the profit increased by 1742.43%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.05% q-o-q & increased by 33.03% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 385.11% q-o-q & increased by 2472.04% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹17.43 for Q4 which increased by 1529.18% Y-o-Y.
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India has delivered 7.92% return in the last 1 week, 81.77% return in last 6 months and 25.7% YTD return.
Currently the Multi Commodity Exchange Of India has a market cap of ₹20473.62 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4072.6 & ₹1285.05 respectively.
As of 25 Apr, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 25 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|181.14
|191.53
|-5.42%
|133.75
|+35.43%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|39.87
|36.9
|+8.05%
|29.97
|+33.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.78
|11.25
|+22.49%
|5.79
|+138%
|Total Operating Expense
|92.9
|222.48
|-58.24%
|137.47
|-32.42%
|Operating Income
|88.24
|-30.95
|+385.11%
|-3.72
|+2472.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|108.39
|-14.41
|+852.19%
|14.01
|+673.66%
|Net Income
|87.87
|-5.35
|+1742.43%
|5.45
|+1512.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.43
|-1.05
|+1760.35%
|1.07
|+1529.18%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹87.87Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹181.14Cr
