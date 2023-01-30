Multibagger IT stock posts 450% profit growth in Q3, up 170% from 52-week-low

Mold Tek Technologies said in a stock exchange filing that “We are focusing on Electric Vehicles domain and ourassociation with the Tier 1 and 2 clients has contributed to the Mechanical division growth in last few quarters. In the upcoming quarters we are taking measures to increase the capacity both in-house and also through sub-contract to execute more numberof orders we are receiving from clients in Europe and Mexico. Weare also entering few other domains in Mechanical division. Weare actively exploring US Opportunities for Mechanical Division, if fruitful that can fuel further growth in this division. The work on hand as on 1Jan 2023 for Mechanical Division has increased many folds compared to the samelast year. With the boom in EV automobiles and launching of several new models future looks very bright for our Mechanical division. While Mechanical division has madelossestill Q1 2022-23 it turned around strongly with Division Profitability of $ 142K in Q2 and $ 254K in Q3. Future performanceis expected to be better with increase in order flow."