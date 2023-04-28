Multibagger small cap stock Vertoz Advertising announces Q4 results, registered 99% revenue growth

Vertoz Advertising shares: This small cap ad-tech firm gave multibagger returns of over 170% in the last one year
Shares of Vertoz Advertising, an ad-tech company that offers data-driven marketing services, have delivered stellar returns to its investors. The counter has climbed over 28 per cent in one month and a massive 137 per cent in six months.
The company just released its earnings for the January-March period and full financial year 2022-23. The company's revenue during the reporting fiscal stood at ₹82.81 crore, registering a staggering growth of 99 per cent over the preceding year.
The firm's consolidated profit after tax stood at ₹11.04 crore, up 81 per cent over the previous year. The standalone net revenue for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 stood at ₹54.17 crore, registering a growth of 164 per cent over the previous financial year and a standalone profit of ₹3.67 crore.
For the fourth quarter, the company posted a consolidated net revenue of ₹34.32 crore, registering an increase of 243 per cent over the same quarter in the preceding fiscal. Its consolidated profit after tax stood at ₹4.10 crore, up 124 per cent over the same period last year.
“We are one of the leading companies domestically in the industry. We bring in some of the best technologies for clients world-wide. We remain optimistic about our growth going forward too," Ashish Shah, non-executive director of company said.
The smallcap company has a market cap of ₹293 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹279.50 and 52-week low is ₹67.35.
