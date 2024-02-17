Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Munoth Capital Market Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 235.19% YoY

Munoth Capital Market Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 235.19% YoY

Livemint

Munoth Capital Market Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 16.14% YoY & Loss Increased by 235.19% YoY

Munoth Capital Market Q3 FY24 Results Live

Munoth Capital Market declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 16.14% & the loss increased by 235.19% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 89.35% and the loss increased by 132.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.81% q-o-q & increased by 633.15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 47.39% q-o-q & increased by 30.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.17 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 554.73% Y-o-Y.

Munoth Capital Market has delivered -1.09% return in the last 1 week, 112.68% return in the last 6 months, and 156.79% YTD return.

Currently, Munoth Capital Market has a market cap of 187.01 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 214.55 & 72 respectively.

Munoth Capital Market Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.10.05+89.35%0.08+16.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.050.05+1.81%0.01+633.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization00+6.06%0+177.23%
Total Operating Expense0.130.11+15.31%0.13-0.33%
Operating Income-0.03-0.06+47.39%-0.05+30.42%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.15-0.07-132.81%-0.05-235.19%
Net Income-0.15-0.07-132.81%-0.05-235.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.17-0.07-133.19%-0.03-554.73%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.15Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.1Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.