Munoth Capital Market Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 235.19% YoY

Munoth Capital Market declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 16.14% & the loss increased by 235.19% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 89.35% and the loss increased by 132.81%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.81% q-o-q & increased by 633.15% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 47.39% q-o-q & increased by 30.42% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.17 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 554.73% Y-o-Y.
Munoth Capital Market has delivered -1.09% return in the last 1 week, 112.68% return in the last 6 months, and 156.79% YTD return.
Currently, Munoth Capital Market has a market cap of ₹187.01 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹214.55 & ₹72 respectively.
Munoth Capital Market Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.1
|0.05
|+89.35%
|0.08
|+16.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.05
|0.05
|+1.81%
|0.01
|+633.15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|+6.06%
|0
|+177.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.13
|0.11
|+15.31%
|0.13
|-0.33%
|Operating Income
|-0.03
|-0.06
|+47.39%
|-0.05
|+30.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.15
|-0.07
|-132.81%
|-0.05
|-235.19%
|Net Income
|-0.15
|-0.07
|-132.81%
|-0.05
|-235.19%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.17
|-0.07
|-133.19%
|-0.03
|-554.73%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.15Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.1Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!