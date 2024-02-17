Munoth Capital Market Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 235.19% YoY

Munoth Capital Market declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 16.14% & the loss increased by 235.19% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 89.35% and the loss increased by 132.81%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.81% q-o-q & increased by 633.15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 47.39% q-o-q & increased by 30.42% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-0.17 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 554.73% Y-o-Y.

Munoth Capital Market has delivered -1.09% return in the last 1 week, 112.68% return in the last 6 months, and 156.79% YTD return.

Currently, Munoth Capital Market has a market cap of ₹187.01 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹214.55 & ₹72 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Munoth Capital Market Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.1 0.05 +89.35% 0.08 +16.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.05 0.05 +1.81% 0.01 +633.15% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 +6.06% 0 +177.23% Total Operating Expense 0.13 0.11 +15.31% 0.13 -0.33% Operating Income -0.03 -0.06 +47.39% -0.05 +30.42% Net Income Before Taxes -0.15 -0.07 -132.81% -0.05 -235.19% Net Income -0.15 -0.07 -132.81% -0.05 -235.19% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.17 -0.07 -133.19% -0.03 -554.73%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.15Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.1Cr

