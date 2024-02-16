Murudeshwar Ceramics Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.25% YoY

Murudeshwar Ceramics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 16.39% & the profit increased by 13.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.65% and the profit increased by 32%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 50.34% q-o-q & increased by 57.08% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.72% q-o-q & increased by 2.38% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.28 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 12% Y-o-Y.

Murudeshwar Ceramics has delivered -2.44% return in the last 1 week, 22.25% return in the last 6 months, and -6.19% YTD return.

Currently, Murudeshwar Ceramics has a market cap of ₹288.48 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹71.9 & ₹27 respectively.

Murudeshwar Ceramics Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 51.04 45.71 +11.65% 43.85 +16.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.16 11.41 +50.34% 10.92 +57.08% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.75 2.77 -0.91% 2.61 +5.27% Total Operating Expense 46.36 41.33 +12.17% 39.29 +18.02% Operating Income 4.67 4.38 +6.72% 4.56 +2.38% Net Income Before Taxes 2.36 1.93 +22.6% 1.77 +33.58% Net Income 1.67 1.26 +32% 1.47 +13.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.28 0.21 +33.33% 0.25 +12%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.67Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹51.04Cr

