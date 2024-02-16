Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Murudeshwar Ceramics Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.25% YoY

Murudeshwar Ceramics Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.25% YoY

Livemint

Murudeshwar Ceramics Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 16.39% YoY & Profit Increased by 13.25% YoY

Murudeshwar Ceramics Q3 FY24 Results Live

Murudeshwar Ceramics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 16.39% & the profit increased by 13.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.65% and the profit increased by 32%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 50.34% q-o-q & increased by 57.08% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.72% q-o-q & increased by 2.38% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.28 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 12% Y-o-Y.

Murudeshwar Ceramics has delivered -2.44% return in the last 1 week, 22.25% return in the last 6 months, and -6.19% YTD return.

Currently, Murudeshwar Ceramics has a market cap of 288.48 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 71.9 & 27 respectively.

Murudeshwar Ceramics Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue51.0445.71+11.65%43.85+16.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.1611.41+50.34%10.92+57.08%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.752.77-0.91%2.61+5.27%
Total Operating Expense46.3641.33+12.17%39.29+18.02%
Operating Income4.674.38+6.72%4.56+2.38%
Net Income Before Taxes2.361.93+22.6%1.77+33.58%
Net Income1.671.26+32%1.47+13.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.280.21+33.33%0.25+12%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.67Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹51.04Cr

