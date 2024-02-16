Murudeshwar Ceramics Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.25% YoY

Murudeshwar Ceramics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 16.39% & the profit increased by 13.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.65% and the profit increased by 32%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 50.34% q-o-q & increased by 57.08% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 6.72% q-o-q & increased by 2.38% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.28 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 12% Y-o-Y.
Murudeshwar Ceramics has delivered -2.44% return in the last 1 week, 22.25% return in the last 6 months, and -6.19% YTD return.
Currently, Murudeshwar Ceramics has a market cap of ₹288.48 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹71.9 & ₹27 respectively.
Murudeshwar Ceramics Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|51.04
|45.71
|+11.65%
|43.85
|+16.39%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|17.16
|11.41
|+50.34%
|10.92
|+57.08%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.75
|2.77
|-0.91%
|2.61
|+5.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|46.36
|41.33
|+12.17%
|39.29
|+18.02%
|Operating Income
|4.67
|4.38
|+6.72%
|4.56
|+2.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.36
|1.93
|+22.6%
|1.77
|+33.58%
|Net Income
|1.67
|1.26
|+32%
|1.47
|+13.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.28
|0.21
|+33.33%
|0.25
|+12%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.67Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹51.04Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!