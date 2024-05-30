Murudeshwar Ceramics Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 55.11% YOY

Murudeshwar Ceramics Q4 Results Live : Murudeshwar Ceramics declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.61% & the profit decreased by 55.11% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.22% and the profit decreased by 29.62%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.24% q-o-q & increased by 209.89% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 8.37% q-o-q & decreased by 30.36% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.15 for Q4 which decreased by 65.2% Y-o-Y.

Murudeshwar Ceramics has delivered -5.18% return in the last 1 week, -21.24% return in last 6 months and -14.07% YTD return.

Currently the Murudeshwar Ceramics has a market cap of ₹277.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹71.9 & ₹39 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Murudeshwar Ceramics Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 51.66 51.04 +1.22% 57.15 -9.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 13.34 17.16 -22.24% 4.31 +209.89% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.72 2.75 +35.53% 3.37 +10.24% Total Operating Expense 47.38 46.36 +2.19% 51 -7.1% Operating Income 4.28 4.67 -8.37% 6.15 -30.36% Net Income Before Taxes 5.34 2.36 +126.14% 2.85 +87.84% Net Income 1.17 1.67 -29.62% 2.62 -55.11% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.15 0.28 -46.43% 0.43 -65.2%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.17Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹51.66Cr

