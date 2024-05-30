Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Murudeshwar Ceramics Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 55.11% YOY

Murudeshwar Ceramics Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 55.11% YOY

Livemint

Murudeshwar Ceramics Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 9.61% YoY & profit decreased by 55.11% YoY

Murudeshwar Ceramics Q4 Results Live

Murudeshwar Ceramics Q4 Results Live : Murudeshwar Ceramics declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.61% & the profit decreased by 55.11% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.22% and the profit decreased by 29.62%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.24% q-o-q & increased by 209.89% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 8.37% q-o-q & decreased by 30.36% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.15 for Q4 which decreased by 65.2% Y-o-Y.

Murudeshwar Ceramics has delivered -5.18% return in the last 1 week, -21.24% return in last 6 months and -14.07% YTD return.

Currently the Murudeshwar Ceramics has a market cap of 277.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of 71.9 & 39 respectively.

Murudeshwar Ceramics Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue51.6651.04+1.22%57.15-9.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total13.3417.16-22.24%4.31+209.89%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.722.75+35.53%3.37+10.24%
Total Operating Expense47.3846.36+2.19%51-7.1%
Operating Income4.284.67-8.37%6.15-30.36%
Net Income Before Taxes5.342.36+126.14%2.85+87.84%
Net Income1.171.67-29.62%2.62-55.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.150.28-46.43%0.43-65.2%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.17Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹51.66Cr

