Murudeshwar Ceramics Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 55.11% YOY

Murudeshwar Ceramics Q4 Results Live : Murudeshwar Ceramics declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.61% & the profit decreased by 55.11% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.22% and the profit decreased by 29.62%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.24% q-o-q & increased by 209.89% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 8.37% q-o-q & decreased by 30.36% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.15 for Q4 which decreased by 65.2% Y-o-Y.
Murudeshwar Ceramics has delivered -5.18% return in the last 1 week, -21.24% return in last 6 months and -14.07% YTD return.
Currently the Murudeshwar Ceramics has a market cap of ₹277.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹71.9 & ₹39 respectively.
Murudeshwar Ceramics Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|51.66
|51.04
|+1.22%
|57.15
|-9.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|13.34
|17.16
|-22.24%
|4.31
|+209.89%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.72
|2.75
|+35.53%
|3.37
|+10.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|47.38
|46.36
|+2.19%
|51
|-7.1%
|Operating Income
|4.28
|4.67
|-8.37%
|6.15
|-30.36%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.34
|2.36
|+126.14%
|2.85
|+87.84%
|Net Income
|1.17
|1.67
|-29.62%
|2.62
|-55.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.15
|0.28
|-46.43%
|0.43
|-65.2%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.17Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹51.66Cr
