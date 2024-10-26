Music Broadcast Q2 results: loss at ₹1.99Cr, Revenue increased by 4.55% YoY

Music Broadcast Q2 Results Live : Music Broadcast has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024, revealing a topline revenue increase of 4.55%. However, the company reported a loss of ₹1.99 crore, contrasting with a profit of ₹0.37 crore in the same period last year.

The results were declared on October 24, 2024, and despite the year-on-year revenue growth, there was a significant decline of 8.01% compared to the previous quarter.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General, and Administrative expenses rose by 3.27% quarter-on-quarter and saw a notable increase of 15.86% year-on-year, adding pressure to the company's profitability.

The operating income has been particularly concerning, showing a staggering drop of 887.01% quarter-on-quarter and a decline of 194.37% year-on-year, indicating severe challenges in operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹-0.05, a drastic decrease of 256.07% year-on-year, reflecting the company's struggles to maintain profitability.

In terms of market performance, Music Broadcast has delivered a negative return of -8.39% over the last week, -23.06% over the past six months, and -17.66% year-to-date.

Currently, Music Broadcast holds a market capitalization of ₹581.8 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹25.35 and a low of ₹13.5, indicating volatility in investor sentiment.

Music Broadcast Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 54.83 59.6 -8.01% 52.44 +4.55% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 19.99 19.36 +3.27% 17.26 +15.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.63 8.53 +1.16% 8.28 +4.18% Total Operating Expense 60.43 58.89 +2.61% 54.35 +11.19% Operating Income -5.6 0.71 -887.01% -1.9 -194.37% Net Income Before Taxes -1.97 4.5 -143.79% 1.33 -247.8% Net Income -1.99 2.58 -177.26% 0.37 -644.07% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.05 0.08 -161% 0.03 -256.07%