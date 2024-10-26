Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Music Broadcast Q2 results: loss at ₹1.99Cr, Revenue increased by 4.55% YoY

Music Broadcast Q2 results: loss at ₹1.99Cr, Revenue increased by 4.55% YoY

Livemint

Music Broadcast Q2 results: Revenue increased by 4.55% YoY & loss at 1.99Cr

Music Broadcast Q2 Results Live

Music Broadcast Q2 Results Live : Music Broadcast has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024, revealing a topline revenue increase of 4.55%. However, the company reported a loss of 1.99 crore, contrasting with a profit of 0.37 crore in the same period last year.

The results were declared on October 24, 2024, and despite the year-on-year revenue growth, there was a significant decline of 8.01% compared to the previous quarter.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General, and Administrative expenses rose by 3.27% quarter-on-quarter and saw a notable increase of 15.86% year-on-year, adding pressure to the company's profitability.

The operating income has been particularly concerning, showing a staggering drop of 887.01% quarter-on-quarter and a decline of 194.37% year-on-year, indicating severe challenges in operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at -0.05, a drastic decrease of 256.07% year-on-year, reflecting the company's struggles to maintain profitability.

In terms of market performance, Music Broadcast has delivered a negative return of -8.39% over the last week, -23.06% over the past six months, and -17.66% year-to-date.

Currently, Music Broadcast holds a market capitalization of 581.8 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of 25.35 and a low of 13.5, indicating volatility in investor sentiment.

Music Broadcast Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue54.8359.6-8.01%52.44+4.55%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.9919.36+3.27%17.26+15.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.638.53+1.16%8.28+4.18%
Total Operating Expense60.4358.89+2.61%54.35+11.19%
Operating Income-5.60.71-887.01%-1.9-194.37%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.974.5-143.79%1.33-247.8%
Net Income-1.992.58-177.26%0.37-644.07%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.050.08-161%0.03-256.07%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.99Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹54.83Cr

