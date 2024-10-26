Music Broadcast Q2 results: loss at ₹1.99Cr, Revenue increased by 4.55% YoY

Music Broadcast Q2 Results Live : Music Broadcast has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024, revealing a topline revenue increase of 4.55%. However, the company reported a loss of ₹1.99 crore, contrasting with a profit of ₹0.37 crore in the same period last year.
The results were declared on October 24, 2024, and despite the year-on-year revenue growth, there was a significant decline of 8.01% compared to the previous quarter.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General, and Administrative expenses rose by 3.27% quarter-on-quarter and saw a notable increase of 15.86% year-on-year, adding pressure to the company's profitability.
The operating income has been particularly concerning, showing a staggering drop of 887.01% quarter-on-quarter and a decline of 194.37% year-on-year, indicating severe challenges in operational efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹-0.05, a drastic decrease of 256.07% year-on-year, reflecting the company's struggles to maintain profitability.
In terms of market performance, Music Broadcast has delivered a negative return of -8.39% over the last week, -23.06% over the past six months, and -17.66% year-to-date.
Currently, Music Broadcast holds a market capitalization of ₹581.8 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹25.35 and a low of ₹13.5, indicating volatility in investor sentiment.
Music Broadcast Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|54.83
|59.6
|-8.01%
|52.44
|+4.55%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|19.99
|19.36
|+3.27%
|17.26
|+15.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.63
|8.53
|+1.16%
|8.28
|+4.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|60.43
|58.89
|+2.61%
|54.35
|+11.19%
|Operating Income
|-5.6
|0.71
|-887.01%
|-1.9
|-194.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.97
|4.5
|-143.79%
|1.33
|-247.8%
|Net Income
|-1.99
|2.58
|-177.26%
|0.37
|-644.07%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.05
|0.08
|-161%
|0.03
|-256.07%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1.99Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹54.83Cr
